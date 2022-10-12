Sydney Sweeney is set to executive produce and star in an upcoming remake of the classic science-fiction film Barbarella for Sony Pictures, marking yet another project the actress will be collaborating with that studio on.

Deadline reported that Sweeney will topline the film, which is reportedly in the early phases of production at Sony. Sources told Deadline that no writer or producer (beyond Sweeney) has become attached to the film yet. While few additional details have been released, the project will be based on the 1968 film of the same name, which in itself was based on a series of French comic books by Jean-Claude Forest. The 1968 film starred Jane Fonda as Barbarella, a 41st-century space adventurer sent to find and stop an evil scientist, Durand Durand (Milo O'Shea), who has created a weapon to destroy the human race. Directed by Roger Vadim, the 1968 original was not a huge hit upon its release, generating a reported $2.5 million at the box office that year. However, the film has since become a cult classic among sci-fi fans, and has also become somewhat infamous for its depictions of sexuality and nudity.

Sweeney is likely to portray the role of Barbarella. If production goes as planned, it would mark a long-awaited return to the big screen for the property. A television series was originally in pre-production, and in 2014 was reportedly being shopped around at Amazon Studios, but the project never came to fruition. Director Robert Rodriguez was also reportedly attached to helm a feature-length remake in 2007, though like the TV show, it never got off the ground. While a Dave Stewart-helmed musical based on the film premiered in 2004, Sweeney's upcoming film will be the first time that Barbarella returns to save the galaxy in theaters.

The role is yet another in a list of projects that Sweeney is working on for Sony Pictures. This past March, she joined the cast of Sony's upcoming Spider-Verse film Madame Web in an undisclosed role, in which she will star alongside Dakota Johnson as the title character. In addition, she will be working with Sony on the upcoming film The Registration, which she boarded this past August. A dystopian thriller based on the novel of the same name, Sweeney is set to star and executive produce the film.

Since skyrocketing to fame on the HBO smash-hit TV series Euphoria and The White Lotus, for which she earned Emmy nominations for both, Sweeney has become somewhat of a Hollywood darling, quickly turning into one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. She is also set to lead the upcoming biopic Reality Winner and will star alongside Simon Rex in the thriller National Anthem. Beyond acting, Sweeney has also set up her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, through which she is executive producing The Registration. It is unknown if she will be producing Barbarella through this label.

A release date for the upcoming Barbarella remake has not been announced. The trailer for the original 1968 film can be seen below: