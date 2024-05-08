The Big Picture Sydney Sweeney lands the lead role as legendary boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic directed by David Michôd.

The ubiquitous Sydney Sweeney has yet another movie lined up - and this one's a knockout. The Immaculate star will practise the sweet science of boxing in a new biopic of groundbreaking fighter Christy Martin. Deadline reports that the film is set to shoot later this year, and will be shopped to potential buyers at this month's Cannes Film Festival.

The film is set to be directed by Animal Kingdom's David Michôd, and will tell the tumultuous tale of Martin, who racked up a record of 49 wins and 7 losses over the course of her 23-year career, and was nearly stabbed to death by her husband in 2010. Martin's story was featured in Deal with the Devil, a first-season entry in Netflix's Untold series of sports documentaries. It's a challenging role, but Sweeney is ready to get in the ring, both emotionally and physically: "I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself."

What Is Sydney Sweeney Working On Now?

Since her breakout role on HBO's Euphoria in 2019, Sweeney has been one of the busiest actors in the business. Last year, she starred in the docudrama Reality, and the sleeper hit rom-com Anyone But You. Sweeney has already featured in two films this year; Madame Web, the latest entry in Sony's attempt to build a cinematic universe of Spider-Man supporting characters, and the convent-set horror movie Immaculate; Americana, a crime thriller she stars in alongside Paul Walter Hauser and Halsey, premiered at SXSW last year and is slated to go into wide release this year, as well. She is set to star in the Apple TV+ thriller Echo Valley, with Julianne Moore, and in Ron Howard's survival thriller Eden, with Ana de Armas, Jude Law, and Vanessa Kirby. She has also been tapped to play the spacefaring heroine Barbarella in a new film that she will also produce.

The film's script is by Michôd and Mirrah Foulkes (Judy & Punch). Kerry Kohansky-Roberts for Anonymous Content, Michôd for Yoki, Justin Lothrop and Brent Stiefel for Votiv, Sweeney for Fifty-Fifty Films, and Teddy Schwarzman for Black Bear will produce the film. Martin herself is collaborating in the film's production, as well.

Sydney Sweeney's untitled Christy Martin biopic is set to shoot this fall; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.