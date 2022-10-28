The suddenly-ubiquitous Sydney Sweeney has yet another project in the works. She will reunite with her The Voyeurs director Michael Mohan for the psychological horror film Immaculate. Immaculate will star Sweeney as Cecilia, a devout young woman who is offered a new position at a famed Italian convent. Although she is afforded a warm welcome, the surrounding Italian countryside is beautiful, and her new role is spiritually fulfilling, Cecilia soon learns that the convent houses some truly ugly and horrifying secrets.

In addition to playing the lead role, Sweeney will also produce the picture, which is being written by Andrew Lobel. Cataclysmic convents and nasty nuns have been a popular subject on film lately, from Paul Verhoeven's 17th-century drama Benedetta, to the Jeff Baena black comedy The Little Hours, to the supernatural Conjuring spinoff The Nun, which has a sequel coming next fall.

Sweeney had recurring parts in The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects, and a small role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as a member of the Manson Family, before landing her Emmy-nominated breakout role as troubled teen Cassie Howard on HBO's Euphoria, earning praise for emotionally conveying the series' troubling and provocative content. She also starred in the first season of The White Lotus, earning another Emmy nomination for her portrayal of sarcastic, disaffected teenager Olivia Mossbacher.

Image via HBO

Fresh off those successes, she has a number of future projects on the horizon, including the Sony Marvel superhero film Madame Web, the New Mexico drama National Anthem, the Universal thriller The Caretaker, and the reboot of Barbarella for Sony, where she will play the titular space-faring heroine; she will also executive produce the latter two films. Sweeney will also return for Season 3 of Euphoria, which will begin filming next year. Immaculate director Mohan wrote and directed The Voyeurs, an erotic thriller for Amazon, and co-created and executive produced the short-lived Netflix teen dramedy Everything Sucks!, both of which starred Sweeney.

Sweeney and Jonathan Davino will produce for Fifty-Fifty Films alongside David Bernad, who also executive produces The White Lotus, and developed the project with Sweeney; Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler will produce for Black Bear Pictures. Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova will executive produce with Will Greenfield.

Filming on Immaculate will commence in January 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.