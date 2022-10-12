Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.

While little information is known about the film's plot details, it will be based on the Reddit story of the same name from Kliewer, who previously wrote We Used to Live Here on the site, which Netflix is adapting. With a mysterious and potentially thrilling premise, alongside a talented actor at the center, The Caretaker could be an exciting film for audiences to keep an eye out for when it eventually releases.

While there is no word yet on who will direct the film, Karl Gajdusek, who previously co-wrote The King's Man, is attached to adapt the screenplay for The Caretaker. Alongside starring in the movie, Sweeney will also serve as a producer for the project via Fifty-Fifty Films with Jonathan Davino. Under his Platinum Dunes banner, Michael Bay will also be producing The Caretaker with Brad Fuller and Scott Glassgold of Ground Control. Universal's Executive VP of Production, Matt Reilly, will oversee the production of the film alongside Creative Executive Jacqueline Garell.

Image via HBO

Sweeney previously gained wide recognition for her role in the hit series Euphoria, which earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She also starred in The White Lotus, which earned her a second Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

With her career continuing to build momentum, Sweeney is also set to star in Sony's Madame Web film, based on the character from Marvel Comics, alongside Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) in an undisclosed role. She is also set to appear in National Anthem, an upcoming film from writer and director Tony Tost. Alongside the eventual release of The Caretaker, Sweeney will also produce and star in a remake of Barbarella with Sony Pictures. She will also be collaborating with Sony on The Registration, a dystopian thriller based on the Madison Lawson novel of the same name.

With the film still in its early stages of development, no official release date for The Caretaker has been set yet. Check out Collider's interview with Sweeney about Nocturne, Euphoria, and working with director Quentin Tarantino below.