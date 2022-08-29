Euphoria breakout star Sydney Sweeney is continuing to dominate the spotlight as she signs on for her next project. Deadline reports that Sweeney will star in the feature adaptation of the upcoming novel The Registration. The book is set to release on September 27 and will be Madison Lawson's debut novel. Sony Pictures acquired the rights.

Since Euphoria's debut in 2019, Sweeney has become a standout cast member for her role as Cassie. Following the show's recently wrapped second season, Sweeney earned an Emmy nomination for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She also held a role in the anthology series The White Lotus, earning her a second acting nomination for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Though she also starred in shows such as Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale, this year marks first time Emmy nominations for Sweeney. Along with The Registration, her upcoming projects include Madame Web, National Anthem, and Reality Winner.

The Registration is a dystopian thriller set in a society in which people can Register to legally commit one murder. So, our protagonist Lynell Mize sets out to do just that, Registering a harmful man from her past. However, much to her surprise, Lynell learns that someone has Registered her, too. With only two weeks until her likely death, Lynell sets out to uncover what stranger would want her dead and why.

Image via HBO

Along with starring in the film, Sweeney will produce through her Fifty-Fifty Films banner, with Brad Fuller (A Quiet Place, The Purge) producing through his company Fuller Media Brand. Writing duo Ben Collins and Luke Piortrowski will adapt the screenplay. The film is among a handful of other upcoming projects from the pair, including Hellraiser, The Sisters of Samhain, and A Head Full of Ghosts, which is also a page-to-screen adaptation.

The official book synopsis, per Lawson's website, reads:

"You can’t outrun the Registration. Imagine it’s legal to commit one murder in your lifetime? If you Register the victim and accomplish the kill within fourteen days. So when Lynell Mize stands in line to Register the man who abused her as a child, she’s shocked to hear a stranger Register her to be killed. Why would anyone who doesn't know her squander his one legal murder on her? Desperate to survive the next two weeks, she must find out who wants to kill her? And why. Easier said than done as Lynell soon discovers that multiple strangers have used their Registration on her. Along the way, she reunites with her estranged husband who is determined to dig up a past Lynell prefers to keep buried. With only days left to live, Lynell is determined to uncover the truth and survive a destiny not of her choosing."

The Registration currently has no projected release date. Check out Collider's interview with Sweeney and her Euphoria co-stars Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow below: