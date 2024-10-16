Sydney Sweeney is rapidly becoming the best known faces in Hollywood, and has been rising the ranks rapidly. She's about to flex those acting muscles — and her actual muscles too — in her latest role as Christy Martin, the Hall of Fame boxer, and we've just had a major development on that front. The untitled film is directed by David Michod and just recently began production, while the cast of the upcoming biopic also features the likes of Ben Foster as James Martin, Merritt Weaver, Katy O’Brien, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L. Coleman and Tony Cavalero.

Following some unauthorized photos which made their way to the World Wide Web, Sweeney has taken matters into her own hands and posted some images on Instagram with a very fetching '90s mullet and arms that could be considered lethal weapons, such is the power in those guns. Sweeney wrote on Instagram:

“Well the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little BTS from my film I’m working on right now. “Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon :) CHRISTY MARTIN.”

Who is Christy Martin?

Martin is a former professional boxer who competed from 1989-2012 and was the world champion in the super welterweight class in 2009. She began her professional career in 1989 with a six-round draw against Angela Buchanan, but she shot into the public consciousness with her fifth fight, a decision victory against Andrea DeShong in 1990. Following that, she had a 16-fight winning streak, eventually teaming with her future husband, James Martin. However, Martin was secretly gay, something her husband had known since they began working together. In 2010, she also survived a murder attempt by her husband. He stabbed Christy multiple times and shot her at their Florida home, but she survived, despite the brutal attack lasting for over an hour. In 2012, James was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.