The Big Picture Collider’s Perri Nemiroff chats with Madame Web stars Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor.

Dakota Johnson headlines the new Marvel movie as a NYC paramedic who gains the ability to see the future.

During their chat, the trio discuss working with Johnson, moments on set when they wowed each other, and more!

Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Celeste O’Connor aren’t new to the industry by any means, but the trio learned a lot from Madame Web lead, Dakota Johnson, and had high praise for the star thanks to her warmth, experience — and her voice.

Johnson plays Cassie Web in the film, a New York City paramedic who comes to learn that she has the ability to see the future. During one of those unexpected visions, Cassie sees the demise of Sweeney, Merced, and O’Connor’s characters — Julia Cornwall, Anya Corazon, and Mattie Franklin. Even though they’re basically total strangers, Cassie acknowledges the responsibility that comes with her newfound ability and does everything she can to protect them from the threat, Tahar Rahim’s Ezekiel.

With Madame Web hitting theaters nationwide on February 14th, I got the chance to sit down with Sweeney, Merced and O’Connor to discuss their experience making the movie. After singing Johnson’s praises, they spotlight each other by highlighting Sweeney’s “next-level badass” moment in the film, O’Connor’s eagerness to ask questions, and Merced’s superhero movie one-two punch via Madame Web and Superman: Legacy.

Hear it all straight from them in the video at the top of this article, or you can read a transcript of our conversation below.

PERRI NEMIROFF: First, I want to ask you all about working with Dakota because I love highlighting the value of a good number one on the call sheet. Can you each tell me something about her as a scene partner and leader on this set that you really appreciated?

SYDNEY SWEENEY: It was amazing working with Dakota. She has such an immense resume and so much experience so she just feels very comfortable on set, and it's really nice having an environment where you know someone feels at home and you're not nervous around everybody. I enjoyed being able to see that.

CELESTE O’CONNOR: Totally. She definitely put us at ease with all of her vast knowledge and just her kindness and warmness and openness. It was genuinely amazing to have another woman on set in a position of power that could kind of lead us and guide us through the experience.

ISABELA MERCED: I like her voice. I really like her voice. I think she’s very calming.

SWEENEY: She should do ASMR.

MERCED: I think she should do ASMR, but also, I just think she fits so well. Her deadpan humor fits so perfectly into the Madame Web script. I just thought it was great casting, and then I watched it and I was like, “Yeah. Confirmed.”

The baby shower scene is just pitch-perfect.

O’CONNOR: So funny!

Isabela Merced Loved Watching Sydney Sweeney “Take Care of Business” on ‘Madame Web’

Image via Sony Pictures

Now I want the three of you to give each other flowers. When you sign on to this movie, I'm sure you know how great the others are, but can you each recall a time on set when you saw something another did that made you go, “I knew you were good, but I didn't know you were capable of that?”

O’CONNOR: Oh my god, I love this question! Honestly, when I saw you hanging upside down, Sydney, in your supersuit, and the look in her eyes and the intensity, I was just like, “Okay, I knew you were talented but this is like next-level badass shit.” I was just so impressed and inspired by that moment, and I'm so happy it's made it into the trailers and all the promo and stuff because I’m like, “That is literally a moment to highlight.”

SWEENEY: Thank you!

Good example right there.

SWEENEY: I want to say when we were training together, just seeing how strong and capable each of you are of absolutely anything when you put your mind to it. That was just really empowering.

MERCED: Thank you. I think my most inspirational moments of seeing you two were kind of in between shooting. Sydney was always on the phone taking care of business.

O’CONNOR: Standing on business!

MERCED: Standing on business!

O’CONNOR: Exactly.

MERCED: And always talking to somebody kind of mad, and I thought it was really hot. Now I try to be a little mad on my calls. She was respectful, but it was like she wanted to handle it and they weren't doing it right!

That’s why she’s producing!

MERCED: Sydney can’t do everyone's job, but she would be really good at it. And then Celeste, Celeste did something that I have learned and taken with me on my future projects. Celeste asks questions. Celeste doesn't care what you think of her questions, just asks the right questions and that's very inspiring to me because I used to be very nervous. I was that kid in class that would be like, “I don't want to come off as dumb or too annoying.”

Close

This is one of my favorite questions to ask and now I can't help it because you like to ask questions. What is a seemingly silly question about the way that movies are made that you would encourage more newer actors to have the courage to ask when they first start out?

O’CONNOR: Oh, interesting. That is a very good question. Honestly, for newer actors, I think sometimes people feel weird about asking questions about the character to the director, and I think I would encourage newer actors to, like, set a meeting with the director, talk about questions you have from the script, talk about ideas you have for the backstory, ask them if they think it's in line. I did that for Mattie and I was able to develop a relationship with SJ where I was like, “Hey, do you think in her family life this has happened,” or, “Do you think this would make sense for her backstory?” And we developed a really good relationship because I just wanted clarity and collaboration in terms of building the character, and I think that is really important for younger actors, and all people, to have the courage to be open and curious.

Such a good example. I feel like the answers I usually get are technical, but the story element is so important, too.

Isabela Merced Has Plans for Hawkgirl Inspired by Sydney Sweeney & Celeste O’Connor

Image via Sony Pictures

I'll end with this question for you, Isabela, because obviously you've got another superhero movie coming. Can you tell me something you learned about the superhero filmmaking process making Madame Web that you think is going to help you when you get on the Superman: Legacy set?

MERCED: I learned a lot from these two standing up for [their characters]. They can only think of so much and there's so many cameos in Superman that you have to really just look out for your own character. Like Sydney has to know about hanging upside down and entering with that signature Julia pose, and Celeste always had ideas and always presented them, so I think that has inspired me to come into this new character ready like that.

