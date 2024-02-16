The Big Picture Sydney Sweeney's breakout role was in Euphoria , but she had impressive performances in smaller roles before gaining popularity.

Sydney Sweeney shines in substantial roles that tackle darker and heavier subject matter, from the movie Reality to the TV show, Sharp Objects .

Her performance in the docu-drama Reality showcases her ability to command attention and display complex emotions through body language.

From prestige dramas to superhero movies, Sydney Sweeney is here, there, and everywhere. She currently stars in Madame Web, Sony's latest Spider-Man spinoff. If somehow Madame Web is your first introduction to Sweeney, have no fear, the rest of her filmography is of a much higher quality. The two-time Emmy-nominated actress is best known for her breakout role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria but had several small yet impressive performances before she earned greater popularity from HBO's massively popular teen drama. She also just starred alongside Glen Powell in the unexpectedly successful romantic comedy Anyone But You released in December. However, Sweeney's best work comes in more substantial roles, especially those dealing with darker, heavier subject matter.

Madame Web 3 10 Cassandra Webb is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead. Release Date February 14, 2024 Director S.J. Clarkson Cast Sydney Sweeney , Isabela Merced , Dakota Johnson , Emma Roberts Main Genre Superhero Writers Kerem Sanga , Matt Sazama , Burk Sharpless

Sydney Sweeney's Early Roles Foreshadowed Her Success

Sweeney has been working in Hollywood from a young age, starting with one-episode roles in shows like Criminal Minds,Grey's Anatomy, and even the series finale of Pretty Little Liars. Her first main role was in Netflix's short-lived teen dramedy Everything Sucks! in 2018, and she had recurring roles in The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects that same year, having no trouble holding her own alongside the likes of Elisabeth Moss and Amy Adams respectively. In Season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale, Sweeney plays 15-year-old Eden, a young girl raised exclusively within the oppressive society of Gilead with no knowledge of life before the fall of the United States. She has a wide-eyed innocence that even the most brainwashed adults in Gildead do not, suffering from anxiety and loneliness when her new, much older husband Nick (Max Minghella) doesn’t want to consummate their marriage. Eden’s character makes a significant impact in just seven episodes, thanks in large part to Sweeney’s performance, as Eden’s pious naïveté evolves into a sense of quiet rebellion.

5:27 Related Sydney Sweeney Wants Dakota Johnson To Do ASMR Isabela Merced also highlights how much she loved watching Sweeney “take care of business" on 'Madame Web.'

In the HBO limited series Sharp Objects, based on Gillian Flynn’s novel of the same name, Sweeney plays Alice, Camille’s (Adams) 16-year-old roommate during her stay at a psychiatric hospital. They bond over their shared struggle with self-harm, and Camille soon takes on an older sister role, sharing tender moments with Alice that we never see her have with her actual younger half-sister Amma (Eliza Scanlen). Sweeney appears in just one episode of Sharp Objects, but her character is essential to understanding Camille, and her performance as the sarcastic yet vulnerable teenager in need of a friend is affecting even in its brevity. Her short-lived roles in these two series with such heavy subject matter paved the way for many of her future roles, and for her breakout role in Euphoria, which would come just one year later in 2019.

'Euphoria' Allowed Sweeney to Develop Her Dramatic Acting Chops

Close

While her career continues to blossom, Sweeney is still best known for her role as the sweet and soft-spoken Cassie, a popular cheerleader who doubles as Euphoria High's resident sad girl. Episode 7 of the first season gives us Cassie's backstory, detailing her abandonment issues stemming from her father, which manifest in her constant need for male attention and validation. She's objectified and slut-shamed by the boys at her school, and despite her beauty, is plagued by insecurities. Sweeney defines Cassie's character with a pervasive sense of melancholy, a lonely teenage girl trying to mold herself into a version that others – particularly men – will love beyond just her looks. The significant tonal shift in Euphoria's second season leads to Cassie's character becoming utterly flanderized, turning her back on Maddy (Alexa Demie), her supposed best friend, and starting a secret sexual relationship with Nate (Jacob Elordi).

In Season 2, as Cassie's relationship with Nate continues, she becomes obsessed with tailoring her looks and demeanor to his liking, but still carries the guilt of betraying Maddy, desperate to keep their relationship a secret from her. In short, her behavior ventures into some seriously unhinged territory. Sweeney makes the best of Sam Levinson's writing in Season 2, and her performance, which earned her one of two Emmy nominations in 2022, also brought us some of the most memorable moments of the season. Cassie's behavior ranges from pathetic to cringeworthy, often resulting in a hilarious combination of the two. Even without dialogue, Sweeney's doe eyes speak for themselves, often adopting a crazed look that perfectly reflects Cassie's rapidly declining mental state, and she even has her own Joker moment in the season finale.

Sydney Sweeney Commands Attention in 'Reality'

Image via HBO

In most of her roles, Sweeney is just one part of a larger ensemble, but in the 2023 docu-drama Reality, all eyes are on her. She plays the role of American whistleblower Reality Winner in Tina Satter's tense drama that draws directly from the FBI's interrogation of Winner in 2017. Reality's "no-makeup" look is a stark contrast to the always dolled-up Cassie, who's rarely seen without some kind of shimmery eyeshadow or intricate eyeliner. Most of the film takes place in an empty white room and Sweeney only has Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis — who play the lead FBI agents — to interact with, meaning the film relies largely on her performance. And she doesn't disappoint.

Reality is a dialogue-heavy film, but the most impressive aspect of Sweeney's performance is the way her body language shifts throughout the interrogation. When the FBI first shows up at her door, she initially seems genuinely confused by their presence, but once they explain the reason for their visit, she attempts to disguise her nervousness by adopting a demeanor of forced nonchalance. She doesn't ask many questions and isn't very forthcoming when answering them, forcing Agent Garrick (Hamilton) to coax bits of information out of her. When Agent Garrick reveals just how much they know about her illegal activities, Reality's demeanor immediately shifts as the reality (pun intended) of her situation starts to settle in. Suddenly, she's pacing, stammering, and wringing her hands, and she abandons her previous attempts to maintain a neutral facial expression. It's arguably her strongest and most complex performance to date and shows she most certainly has the gravitas needed to take on more lead roles in the future.

Sydney Sweeney Is Not Your Average Bombshell

Close

While Sweeney has excelled in dramatic roles throughout her career, she hasn't limited herself to one genre. In Euphoria Season 2, she leans into the absurdity of Cassie's character to great effect, resulting in some genuinely funny moments in a series that typically has no room for levity. As Olivia in Season 1 of The White Lotus, Sweeney plays a sarcastic college student embarrassed by her own privilege, and her deadpan performance makes her a compelling side character (and earned her a second Emmy nomination in 2022). She also recently tried her hand at a romantic comedy in last year's Anyone But You. Though she isn't quite as light on her feet as Glen Powell's former rom-com co-star Zoey Deutch, it was an interesting change of pace and test of her range as an actress.

Like Margot Robbie, Sydney Sweeney has become something of a contemporary blonde bombshell in Hollywood and has been subject to frequent objectification on social media, which is often used to discredit her talent. Both women have done nude and/or sex scenes in the past, but have also delivered consistently high-quality performances throughout their respective careers. Like Robbie, she's also gotten into producing, serving as a producer for Anyone But You and her upcoming film Immaculate. Her most recent role as Julia Cornwall / Spider-Woman in Madame Web marks her first venture into a superhero franchise, and she continues to expand her horizons, starring alongside Julianne Moore and Domhnall Gleeson in the upcoming thriller Echo Valley.

Sydney Sweeney is the real deal, and whether you know her from Euphoria or are just discovering her in Anyone But You or Madame Web, her earlier (and darker) roles are more than worth checking out.

Madame Web is in theaters now.

Get Tickets Now