Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney shared insights into her preparation for Season 3 of the acclaimed Max series during an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her latest film, Eden. The much-anticipated season has been delayed, creating a longer gap between the filming of Seasons 2 and 3, during which time Sweeney has flexed her muscles as both an on-screen star and a very promising producer in projects like Anyone But You and Immaculate.

When asked if she had developed any particular skills during that time, Sweeney revealed how her experiences on other sets have sharpened her understanding of the collaborative nature of filmmaking, saying:

"Whenever I'm on set on different sets, I think the most that I learned is from the crew and how different departments need different things. Just being able to use that and making sure that everybody has what they need and their tools that they need to be able to move forward."

The comments show how much Sweeney values the importance of teamwork behind the scenes, particularly the different departments that help bring Euphoria's visually striking and emotionally charged world to life. With her rapidly growing resumé—including roles in The White Lotus, Reality, and Madame Web—Sweeney has had ample opportunity to hone her craft. Still, she emphasized that her experiences working on various sets have mostly taught her how to help the team perform at their best. As she put it, "I think with Euphoria, especially just making sure that everybody can give their 100%."

'Euphoria' Season 3 Still Hasn't Begun Filming

Sweeney, who portrays Cassie Howard in the series, did not reveal many plot details about the upcoming season but made it clear that she's eager to dive back into the complex world of Euphoria. "I can't wait," she said enthusiastically. "I don't really have anything to say, but I'm really excited."

As fans are feverishly waiting for the return of Euphoria, it's clear that Sweeney is just as excited to reunite with the cast and crew. The actress has grown both personally and professionally since the last season, and it will be interesting to see how she channels those new experiences into her portrayal of Cassie, a character who is no stranger to emotional turmoil and growth.

With Euphoria Season 3 on the horizon, Sweeney's comments provide a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the show and her personal journey as an actor. Fans can look forward to seeing how her broadened perspective translates into her performance when the hit series finally returns. Watch the snippet from our interview with Sweeney above, and stay tuned for our full interview with the cast and director of Eden.

Euphoria A look at life for a group of high school students as they grapple with issues of drugs, sex, and violence. Release Date June 19, 2019 Creator Sam Levinson Cast Maude Apatow , Eric Dane , Nika Williams , Sydney Sweeney Main Genre Drama

