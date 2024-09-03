It might have taken awhile, but one of the most-loved teen drama series on television, Euphoria is officially in the works. Season 3 will begin production early next year, with hopes of the show releasing new episodes at some point in the same year. The upcoming season of Euphoria was announced in 2022, but much has happened in the period so far. However, audiences can begin to look ever so slightly ahead to the series' highly anticipated return and Sydney Sweeney has teased what fans might expect when she returns to reprise her role as Cassie. Euphoria follows the life of a troubled teenage drug addict, Rue, played by Zendaya, and her group of equally troubled colleagues and friends, one of whom is Cassie, at East Highland High School.

Sweeney, while speaking with People in a recent interview, has teased Cassie's return in the third season of Euphoria. The Anyone But You and Immaculate actress expressed excitement at returning to her character, but admits she doesn't know anything about Cassie's future. However, Sweeney does look forward to exploring Cassie's dark side:

"I'm very excited to jump back into Cassie. She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it. I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me. Honestly, I don't know anything about it."

Towards the end of the show's second season, audiences saw Cassie delve deeply into the dark side as she splintered relationships with some of the closest people around her. Her relations with her sister Lexi and her relationship with Nate are chief among them. The new season will feature a time jump, moving the series away from its high school and teenage setting. How exactly Cassie's dark side features in this remains to be seen, but as Sweeney makes clear in a previous interview, it would be a new experience. “I mean, this is my first time doing something like this," the actress said. "We did have a long time between Season 1 and Season 2, but especially now with the time jump, it’s a new process for me. I’m kind of just learning as I go and being open for whatever’s to come. But I’m also really excited — I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play, so I’m really looking forward to what’s gonna happen in her life."

'Euphoria' Has Endured a Bumpy Production

Close

Euphoria has been hampered by many production delays in the past couple of years. The double strikes of 2023 followed the pandemic, and the series lost Angus Cloud and executive producer Kevin Turen in the same year. However, except for Barbie Ferreira who has announced she won't be returning for a third season, the main cast members are confirmed to be reprising their respective roles. Zendaya as Rue, Storm Reid as Rue's younger sister, Gia Bennett, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Sweeney as Cassie, Hunter Schafer will also return as Jules Vaughn, and more.

Euphoria Season 3 has no release date yet, but previous seasons are available to stream on Max.

Euphoria A look at life for a group of high school students as they grapple with issues of drugs, sex, and violence. Release Date June 19, 2019 Creator Sam Levinson Cast Maude Apatow , Eric Dane , Nika Williams , Sydney Sweeney Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

WATCH ON MAX