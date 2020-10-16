Sydney Sweeney on ‘Nocturne,’ ‘Euphoria,’ and Working with Quentin Tarantino

A few months ago, we reported Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse were going to release eight genre movies that focus on diverse casts, female voices, and emerging filmmakers under the “Welcome to Blumhouse” banner. With writer-director Zu Quirke’s Nocturne now streaming on the platform, I recently spoke to Sydney Sweeney about being part of the supernatural horror film.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Nocturne is about twin sisters – Juliet (Sweeney) and Vivian (Madison Iseman) – that are both extremely gifted piano players attending the same elite arts academy. Vivian is outgoing and accomplished, while Juliet is quiet and reserved. But when one of their fellow student commits suicide, Juliet discovers a mysterious notebook that belonged to the deceased classmate and things begin to happen that leads her to overtake her older sister… Nocturne also stars Jacques Colimon and Ivan Shaw.

During the fun interview, Sweeney talked about how she first got into acting by presenting her parents with a five-year business plan, if she was more nervous meeting Quentin Tarantino or taking a picture backstage with One Direction, what it was like watching Tarantino work on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, how it took them nine months to shoot Euphoria, the status of Season 2, why she wanted to be part of Nocturne, the challenges of trying to learn the piano, what’s going on with The Player’s Table (now called They Wish They Were Us) with Halsey, posting on Instagram, what TV series she’d like to guest star on, and so much more it would be impossible to list it all here.

