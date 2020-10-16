Sydney Sweeney on ‘Nocturne,’ ‘Euphoria,’ and Working with Quentin Tarantino

A few months ago, we reported Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse were going to release eight genre movies that focus on diverse casts, female voices, and emerging filmmakers under the “Welcome to Blumhouse” banner. With writer-director Zu Quirke’s Nocturne now streaming on the platform, I recently spoke to Sydney Sweeney about being part of the supernatural horror film.
If you haven’t seen the trailers, Nocturne is about twin sisters – Juliet (Sweeney) and Vivian (Madison Iseman) – that are both extremely gifted piano players attending the same elite arts academy. Vivian is outgoing and accomplished, while Juliet is quiet and reserved. But when one of their fellow student commits suicide, Juliet discovers a mysterious notebook that belonged to the deceased classmate and things begin to happen that leads her to overtake her older sister… Nocturne also stars Jacques Colimon and Ivan Shaw.
During the fun interview, Sweeney talked about how she first got into acting by presenting her parents with a five-year business plan, if she was more nervous meeting Quentin Tarantino or taking a picture backstage with One Direction, what it was like watching Tarantino work on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, how it took them nine months to shoot Euphoria, the status of Season 2, why she wanted to be part of Nocturne, the challenges of trying to learn the piano, what’s going on with The Player’s Table (now called They Wish They Were Us) with Halsey, posting on Instagram, what TV series she’d like to guest star on, and so much more it would be impossible to list it all here.
Check out what she had to say in the player below and further down is a list of exactly what we talked about.
- Was she more nervous meeting Quentin Tarantino or taking a picture backstage with One Direction?
- How did she get backstage to meet One Direction?
- What was it like being on set and watching Tarantino work?
- What did she pay Tarantino to be cast in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood?
- What she did when auditioning for the role.
- How when she was younger presented her parents with a five-year business plan for her to get into acting.
- Does she still have the same excited energy when stepping on a set or has it become more like a job?
- What TV series would she like to guest star on?
- What movie has she seen the most?
- What was it about Nocturne that said I want to do this?
- How she got ready for playing the piano in the movie.
- How challenging was it to memorize the piano playing?
- What was she nervous to pull off with the schedule and budget they had on Nocturne?
- How it took them nine months to shoot the first season of Euphoria.
- What was it like filming the complicated camera moves on Euphoria?
How challenging is it to hit your marks and stay emotionally present when doing complicated camera shots?
- Going to the movie theater versus seeing it at home.
- The status of Euphoria Season 2.
- What’s going on with The Player’s Table now called They Wish They Were Us with Halsey? Annabelle Attanasio will write and direct.
- She says they envision it as a limited series that could be 8 to 10 episodes.
- How does she figure out what material she wants to produce?
- How much time does she spend before hitting post on Instagram?
- When was the last time she was nervous on a set?
- How many takes does she like to do?
- How much does she study what lenses are being used and the technical stuff on set?
- What’s coming up next?