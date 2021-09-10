With writer-director Michael Mohan’s The Voyeurs now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke with Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith about making the erotic thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film is about a happy couple (Sweeney and Smith) that move into an apartment in the city. On their first night, they realize they can see into their attractive neighbor’s (Ben Hardy and Natasha Bordizzo) apartment across the street and they do literally everything with their curtains wide open. What starts out as something fun and exciting changes into something else when they anonymously intercede in their lives…

During the interview, Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith talk about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of The Voyeurs, what it’s really like filming the intimate scenes, how actors work with an intimacy coordinator, how the film has some big twists and turns, the way Instagram is our modern-day voyeurism, and more. In addition, we talked about The White Lotus, the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, and Jurassic Park: Dominion.

Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith

What was it like for Sydney as The White Lotus aired each week?

What was it like for Justice being part of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie?

Since making the film are they closing their blinds more and being more aware of what they are doing in front of windows?

How Instagram is our modern-day voyeurism.

What was it about the script and story that made them want to be part of this film?

How Hollywood will make movies with extremely violent kills, but erotic scenes have become taboo.

What was it like for Justice working with an intimacy coordinator and having Sydney pop his cherry?

What is it really like filming intimate scenes like in this film?

How the film has some big twists and turns.

What would surprise people to learn about the making of the film?

Justice on Jurassic World: Dominion.

