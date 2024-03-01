The Big Picture Madame Web 's poor performance raises doubts about Sony's Marvel future.

Sydney Sweeney struggled with her wig while filming due to extreme heat during outdoor scenes.

Sweeney's professionalism shines despite Madame Web 's disastrous production and unsatisfying storyline.

While Spider-Man is one of the most consistently popular superhero characters, Sony Pictures’ attempts to spin an entire extended universe out of the webslinger’s supporting characters have not been as successful. Both Venom spinoff films starring Tom Hardy as Peter Parker’s nemesis Eddie Brock were at least met with strong financial performances and have garnered a third installment, though the horror-themed spinoff Morbius was a complete commercial and critical disaster that sparked serious doubts about the future of Sony’s Marvel universe. These concerns were only exacerbated after the Dakota JohnsonMadame Web was met with negative reviews and became a massive box office bomb. Although the film’s flaws are almost too innumerable to list, filming Madame Web was a challenge for star Sydney Sweeney mostly because of her wig.

Who Does Sydney Sweeney Play in ‘Madame Web?'

Set in 2003, Madame Web follows the New York City paramedic Cassandra Webb (Johnson), who discovers she has powers of clairvoyance after suffering a near-death experience during a dangerous rescue mission. While Cassandra’s coworker Ben Parker (Adam Scott) encourages her to lie low in the aftermath, she discovers that she’s being hunted by the enigmatic former explorer Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). Sims has been linked to the death of her mother, Constance (Kerry Bishé), in the Amazon Rainforest in 1973. Sims has been obsessed with identifying three teenage girls who he believes will cause his death. Sweeney co-stars as Julia Cornwall, an awkward high school student who is hunted by Sims alongside her friends Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor) and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced).

While she does little more than flee from Sims throughout the course of the film, we see in certain flash forwards that she seems to be playing one of the Spider-Women. Sims experiences visions of Julia, Mattie, and Anya becoming superheroes, enhanced with powers similar to those of Peter Parker. Sims grows concerned that they will eventually threaten him and put his reign of terror to an end. As she learns about Sims’ connection to her mother’s disappearance, Cassandra decides to protect the trio of teenagers in order to ensure that they do not suffer a similar fate. Their relationship is initially hostile, as the girls are confused as to why Cassandra has taken such an interest in them. However, they eventually form a friendship and work together to stop Sims in the film’s final battle.

Despite the obvious foreshadowing of future team ups suggested by the film’s ending, it remains unclear if Sweeney will play Spider-Woman in a future Sony Marvel movie. The film’s poor performance seemed to derail Sony’s plans for future installments, as the awkward insertion of Spider-Man mythology into the narrative failed to endear the film to the same audience that enjoyed the Tom Holland movies. While it’s possible that a strong performance by either Kraven the Hunter or Venom 3 could rejuvenate enthusiasm for Sony’s Spider-Man universe, it seems unlikely that any of the events of Madame Web will bear a significant influence on its future.

Filming ‘Madame Web’ Made Sydney Sweeney Throw Up

In addition to being a costly failure for Sony, the production of Madame Web was an unpleasant experience for Sweeney. In order to play a much younger character, Sweeney wore a strawberry blonde wig that was reflective of Cornwall’s comic book counterpart, Julia Carpenter. While it was considered important for her ability to get into character, Sweeney struggled to wear the wig while filming due to the excessive heat. Many of the film’s exterior sequences were shot outdoors in Boston during the middle of the summer. Sweeney revealed that she was “overheating” as a result of the wig and started vomiting as a result. Her physical reaction grew so extreme that filming was paused at one point.

While filming proved to be a challenge, Sweeney’s perseverance throughout the production of Madame Web speaks to her professionalism as a performer. While Sweeney has certainly succeeded in shooting emotionally difficult sequences throughout the production of the HBO teen drama series Euphoria, performing the extensive fight choreography within Madame Web presented an entirely different challenge. Merced joked that Sweeney “made throwing up professional,” and was “ready to rock and roll” in the wake of the challenges presented by the wig.

While the wig itself cannot be solely blamed for the film’s failure, Sweeney’s negative experience filming Madame Web is representative of the film’s disastrous production. The film is rife with baffling creative decisions that de-emphasize the central narrative, including forced connections to the Spider-Man universe that feel completely out of left field. What’s perhaps most ironic is that the wig itself isn't at all convincing, as it’s evident that Sweeney is not using her actual hair.

Sydney Sweeney Does Her Best in 'Madame Web'

Although the storyline featuring the Spider-Women gives Madame Web a deeply unsatisfying ending, Sweeney can’t be blamed for giving a poor performance in Madame Web. Her performance comes off as stilted and awkward as a result of the strange dialogue, which veers between strange attempts at broad humor and largely expository monologues. If Sweeney was actually uncomfortable on set as a result of her wig, it likely made it ever more challenging for her to retain any charisma.

While it will likely become one of the year’s most notorious failures, Madame Web hardly signifies the end of Sweeney’s career on the big screen. Not every television star is necessarily suited for film roles, but the overwhelming box office success of the rom-com Anyone But You indicates that Sweeney has successfully made the difficult transition. Hopefully, her upcoming roles in the horror film Immaculate and the thriller Echo Valley will serve as a much better indicator of her talents than Madame Web.

