Ever since her appearance in the acclaimed dystopian series The Handmaid's Tale, Sydney Sweeney's career took off in an interesting way. Still, although she had previously starred in episodes of Heroes and Criminal Minds — and even the hit teen show Pretty Little Liars — it was Max's Euphoria that marked the actor's breakthrough role. In addition to her television projects, which are arguably the roles that have stood out the most in Sweeney's career so far (she was even Emmy nominated twice in the same year for her efforts in both Euphoria and Mike White's incredible show The White Lotus), the star is slowly creating a compelling career for herself on the big screen.

Last year's Americana, which hasn't yet hit theaters and premiered at SXSW, was well received; one of her latest films, the enjoyable romantic comedy Anyone But You, has also captured the hearts of fans of the genre. It is clear that Sweeney is making a name for herself in the industry, as further proven by her new horror film Immaculate. It's the perfect time to revisit the best Sydney Sweeney movies so far, ranked according to their IMDb scores.

15 'Along Came the Devil' (2018)

IMDb Score: 4.1/10

While Nocturne is Sweeney’s most prominent horror film in a leading role, she had previously taken on a central role in this lesser-known horror film, written and directed by Jason DeVan. In Along Came the Devil, Sweeney plays the protagonist, Ashley, a high school teenager with a troubled childhood, who tries to find her disappeared mother by connecting with the spirit world. In her pursuit, Ashley unknowingly reaches out to a demonic force and eventually gets possessed by an evil spirit, which slowly takes her down a dark and dangerous path.

A supernatural horror film with themes similar to The Exorcist and The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Along Came the Devil earned mixed reviews, but Sweeney’s performance of Ashley remains noteworthy. As the lead, she showcases her skills as a frightened, traumatized teenager and the violent monster possessing her, becoming the driving force of the film’s narrative. — Maddie P

14 'Clementine' (2019)

IMDb Score: 5.1/10

Written and directed by Lara Gallagher, Clementine follows Karen, a heartbroken woman reeling from her recent breakup who breaks into her ex’s lake house. There, she meets a young woman named Lana and begins an affair, which evolves into a more intense and complicated relationship when a third character, the house repairer, Beau, joins them. Otmara Marreo plays Karen, while Sweeney portrays her love interest, Lana, and Will Brittain as Beau.

In the romantic drama film, Sweeney convincingly plays the character of the provocative, mysterious Lana, who strikes up a relationship with Karen. Lana's character and the story have several erotic thriller elements, but her arc also explores friendship and intimacy, which remains an important highlight of the film, thanks to Sweeney’s performance. Clementine generally had positive reviews, and critics and fans praised Sweeney’s performance and her chemistry with Marreo’s Karen. — Maddie P

13 'Stolen from the Suburbs' (2015)

IMDb Score: 5.5/10

Stolen from the Suburbs is perhaps one of Sweeney's least-known film projects, and it is not hard to understand why. While some viewers may find themselves drawn to its thriller and mystery premise, it is not a particularly great film nor essential viewing in the star's body of work. The story revolves around a woman (Brooke Nevin) in search of her daughter (Sweeney) who has been kidnapped by human traffickers.

Alex Wright's movie provides audiences with an entertaining time in front of the screen, especially for those who enjoy the genre. Although predictable and low-budget, Stolen from the Suburbs is elevated by a great, emotional acting performance by Sweeney that elevates it, still making for a gripping watch that helps keep boredom at bay.

12 'Nocturne' (2020)

IMDb Score: 5.7/10

Zu Quirke's Nocturne follows a gifted pianist (Sweeney in one of her earliest horror roles) as she slowly descends into a never-ending nightmare while attempting to reach stardom. When she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a classmate who has recently passed away, Juliet begins to outshine her accomplished twin sister (Madison Iseman).

Combining the supernatural with the thriller genre, the suspenseful Nocturne is a fine effort from first-time writer-director Quirke, even if it does fall a bit flat when compared to stronger entries in Sweeney's filmography. Despite its flaws, the film's unsettling premise and climax make Nocturne worth checking out. Furthermore, the movie showcases the star's talents in the horror genre, inciting audiences to want to see more of her in the category.

11 'Night Teeth' (2021)

IMDb Score: 5.7/10

The Netflix original Night Teeth sees a college student (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) moonlighting as a chauffeur for one night to make some extra cash. He then picks up two mysterious women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) for a night of partying in L.A. However, when he soon uncovers their secrets and true intentions, he must fight for his life.

Adam Randall's recent vampire movie is far from Sweeney's best, but she does have an unconventional and thus memorable role in it: she plays a vampire crime boss named Eva. While slightly disappointing (it had the potential to be much better), Night Teeth is visually alluring and features a good dose of campy moments, making for a dark, enjoyable ride through L.A.'s nightscape.

10 'Immaculate' (2024)

IMDb Score: 5.8/10

Directed by Michael Mohan and co-produced by the star herself, this 2024 horror film has been one of the major subjects of praise in Sweeney’s filmography, and understandably so, considering her incredible acting efforts. The story centers around Cecilia, a faith-devoted young woman welcomed to the Italian countryside where she is offered a role at a convent. However, things start to go south when Cecilia realizes that her new home holds terrifying secrets.

On top of the star’s convincing performance as a petrified nun, Immaculate also excels at sending out intriguing messages surrounding abortion, bodily autonomy, and childbirth. It has proven to be a passion project for the actor, who has brilliantly showcased that she loves and nails the genre — Sweeney has contributed a lot to Immaculate’s decade-long development and fell in love with the script when she first auditioned for it at only sixteen. To many, Immaculate is the best Sydney Sweeney movie, even if that may not be the general consensus on IMDb.

9 'The Voyeurs' (2021)

IMDb Score: 6.1/10

Directed by Michael Mohan, this Amazon Prime original centers around a couple, Pippa (Sweeney) and Thomas (Justice Smith), who, after moving into a loft apartment in Downtown Montreal, find themselves becoming interested in the sex life of their neighbors across the street (Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to interesting results.

While far from being a masterwork, The Voyeurs is nevertheless an entertaining erotic thriller worth seeing, even if only for its hilarious plot twists. Although it does feature a reasonable score on the platform, this spicy Rear Window for millennials could arguably be ranked a bit lower than its predecessors on this list, as its ending wasn't as good as it aimed to be. With that being said, Sweeney did make the most of her screen time with her acting abilities in the film.

8 'Anyone But You' (2023)

IMDb Score: 6.1/10

Anyone But You is one of Sweeney's most talked-about projects. With critics comparing it to classic romantic comedies like Love, Actually, Will Gluck's movie offers audiences a refreshing take on the genre, as well as an interesting twist to William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. Adopting the "fake dating" trope, the film centers around two youngsters (Sweeney and Glen Powell) with a shared past who find themselves thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia.

While it counts on a simplistic plot, Anyone But You is certainly worth the time for anyone who is into enjoyable rom-coms, with the chemistry between the two leads elevating the movie. Stimulating, sensual, and quite hilarious, Gluck's movie earns a spot among the best Sydney Sweeney films so far.

7 'Eden' (2024)

IMDb Score: 6.4/10

Ron Howard’s latest survival thriller film, which he also writes, sees Sydney Sweeney in another island setting like The White Lotus, but this time she is fighting for her life. The film, which has a strong Lord of the Flies vibe, follows a group of people who leave modern society and inhabit Floreana Island in the Galápagos but find themselves battling the harsh and challenging natural environment and dangerous fellow humans.

Based on true stories of European settlers arriving at Floreana Island, Eden is a haunting exploration of island life wherein Sweeny plays the role of Margaret, in a dramatized version of Margaret Wittmer, one of the original settlers of the islands. Sweeney stars in an ensemble cast, but her character remains prominent because of her effective portrayal of Margaret. She plays a dutiful wife to Daniel Brühl’s Heinz, who seeks a better life on the remote island, which soon turns into a nightmare. — Maddie P

6 'Americana' (2023)

IMDb Score: 6.5/10