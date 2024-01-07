Ever since her appearance in the acclaimed dystopian series The Handmaid's Tale, Sydney Sweeney's career took off in an interesting way. Still, although she had previously starred in episodes of Heroes and Criminal Minds — and even the hit teen show Pretty Little Liars — it was Max's Euphoria that marked the actor's breakthrough role. In addition to her television projects, which are arguably the roles that have stood out the most in Sweeney's career so far (she was even Emmy nominated twice in the same year for her efforts in both Euphoria and Mike White's incredible show The White Lotus), the star is slowly creating a compelling career for herself on the big screen.

Last year's Americana, which hasn't yet hit theaters and premiered at SXSW, was well received; her latest film, the enjoyable romantic comedy Anyone But You, is conquering the hearts of many. It is clear that Sweeney is making a name for herself in the industry, and her upcoming Marvel Comics film Madame Web, where the actor is set to play Julia Carpenter, is proof. These are the best Sydney Sweeney movies so far, ranked according to their IMDb scores.

10 'Stolen from the Suburbs' (2015)

IMDb Score: 5.5/10

Stolen from the Suburbs is perhaps one of Sweeney's least-known film projects, and it is not hard to understand why. While some people may find themselves drawn to its thriller and mystery premise, revolving around a woman (Brooke Nevin) in search of her daughter (Sweeney) who has been kidnapped by human traffickers, it is not a particularly great film nor essential viewing in the star's body of work.

Still, with a 5.5 IMDb score, Alex Wright's movie provides audiences with an entertaining time in front of the screen, especially for those who enjoy the genre. Although predictable and low-budget, Stolen from the Suburbs is elevated by a great, emotional acting performance by Sweeney.

9 'Nocturne' (2020)

IMDb Score: 5.7/10

Zu Quirke's Nocturne follows a gifted pianist (Sweeney) as she slowly descends into a never-ending nightmare while attempting to reach stardom. When she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a classmate who has recently passed away, Juliet begins to outshine her accomplished twin sister (Madison Iseman).

Combining the supernatural with the thriller genre, the suspenseful Nocturne is a fine effort from first-time writer-director Quirke, even if it does fall a bit flat when compared to stronger entries in Sweeney's filmography. Despite its flaws, the film's unsettling premise and climax make Nocturne worth checking out. Furthermore, the movie showcases the star's talents in the horror genre, inciting audiences to want to see more of her in the category.

8 'Night Teeth' (2021)

IMDb Score: 5.7/10

Night Teeth sees a college student (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) moonlighting as a chauffeur for one night to make some extra cash. He then picks up two mysterious women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) for a night of party in L.A. However, when he soon uncovers their secrets and true intentions, he must fight for his life.

Adam Randall's vampire movie is far from Sweeney's best, but she does have an unconventional, and thus memorable, role in it: a vampire crime boss named Eva. While slightly disappointing (it had the potential to be much better), Night Teeth is visually alluring and features a good dose of campy moments, making for a dark ride through L.A.'s nightscape.

7 'The Voyeurs' (2021)

IMDb Score: 6.1/10

Directed by Michael Mohan, this Amazon Prime original centers around a couple, Pippa (Sweeney) and Thomas (Justice Smith), who, after moving into a loft apartment in Downtown Montreal, find themselves becoming interested in the sex life of their neighbors across the street (Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to interesting results.

While far from being a masterwork, The Voyeurs is nevertheless an entertaining erotic thriller worth seeing, even if only for its hilarious plot twists. Although it does feature a 6.1 score on IMDb, this spicy Rear Window for Millennials could debatably be rated a bit lower than its predecessors on this list, as the end result wasn't as good as it probably aimed to be. With that being said, Sweeney did make the most of her screen time with her acting abilities in the film.

6 'Under the Silver Lake' (2018)

IMDb Score: 6.5/10

Under the Silver Lake was Sweeney's first acting job in A24 territory, although she only took a small role in the horror film (Shooting Star #2). The movie illustrates the sudden vanishing of a young woman (Riley Keough) whom Sam (Andrew Garfield) had met the night before. He embarks on a quest across L.A. to make sense of her disappearance, which leads him into the depths of mystery and scandal.

Often regarded as one of A24's most underrated and divisive features, the ambitious Under the Silver Lake provides audiences with an interesting look into paranoia and the dangers of conspiracy theories in what almost feels like a fever dream. Featuring intriguing direction by David Robert Mitchell, the 2018 film is surely not everyone's cup of tea. Nonetheless, audiences will probably want to give it a look.

5 'Anyone But You' (2023)

IMDb Score: 6.6/10

Anyone But You is Sweeney's most talked-about project at this time, and understandably so. With critics comparing it to classic romantic comedies like Love, Actually, Will Gluck's movie offers audiences a refreshing take on the genre, as well as an interesting twist to William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. Adopting the "fake dating" trope, the film centers around two youngsters (Sweeney and Glen Powell) with a shared past who find themselves thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia.

While it counts on a simplistic plot, Anyone But You is certainly worth the time for anyone who is into enjoyable rom-coms, and the chemistry between the two leads makes it even better. Stimulating, sensual, and quite hilarious, Gluck's movie earns a spot among the best Sydney Sweeney films so far.

4 'Reality' (2023)

IMDb Score: 6.7/10

Based on a real-life story, this immersive 2023 Tina Satter biopic depicts the FBI interrogation that American U.S. Air Force veteran and former NSA translator Reality Winner (yes, that is her real name) went through, as well as the equal parts intriguing and distressing events of her unconventional life.

Reality is arguably Sweeney's best performance to date, and possibly her most praised movie in which she takes the lead. Without a doubt, this slow-burn political thriller is well-made, incredibly tense, and an absolute must-see among Sweeney's projects. Sweeney's layered acting skills as she plays a suffocating woman trying not to fall under the nightmarish pressure of authority cement her as an undeniably talented actor, elevating Satter's film to greater heights.

3 'Big Time Adolescence' (2019)

IMDb Score: 6.9/10

Directed by Jason Orley, Big Time Adolescence sees a suburban 16-year-old teen (Griffin Gluck) as he navigates through high school and attempts to come of age under the guidance of his best friend (talented comedian Pete Davidson, who mostly plays himself), who happens to be an unmotivated college dropout. Sweeney plays Zeke's girlfriend, Holly.

Overall, Big Time Adolescence is fun and harmless even though it does have dramatic scenes. Its chilled, minimalist, at times relatable plot that many expect from the coming-of-age genre will likely appeal to some. Still, although it does rank high among Sweeney's best projects according to users on IMDb, Big Time Adolescence is likely not among the best films in its category.

2 'Downfalls High' (2021)

IMDb Score: 7.0/10

Machine Gun Kelly's musical drama, available for streaming on YouTube, follows a lonely and reserved teen named Fenix (Chase Hudson) as he meets the popular high-school girl Scarlett (Sweeney). The two strike a strong, intimate bond — one that comes to a heartbreaking ending and alters his life forever.

Surprisingly — considering the actor's body of work — Downfalls High is among the best Sydney Sweeney movies on IMDb and ranks abnormally high at that. Shot in only four days, Machine Gun Kelly's nearly 50-minute music video combines film and music into an interesting experience. Needless to say, it is way more enjoyable viewing for fans of the artist than for general audiences.

1 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

IMDb Score: 7.6/10

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood throws facts and fiction into the mix and takes viewers back to the late 1960s where Margot Robbie shines as the late movie star Sharon Tate. The movie centers around a faded actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) as he strives to achieve fame and success in the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age.

Featuring many references to the culturally defining (for good and bad) year of 1969, including a satisfying twist to the incredibly tragic real-life Tate murders, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a melancholic ode to a long-lost era. Unfortunately, Sweeney played a minor role in Quentin Tarantino's latest project; she brought to life one of the members of the Manson Family who lived on Spahn ranch and thus did not have much screen time.

