The Big Picture Sydney Sweeney will not appear in The Running Man adaptation alongside Glen Powell.

The movie follows Powell's character in a deadly game show to save his dying daughter.

The 1987 film adaptation of The Running Man starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Collider has learned that Sydney Sweeney will not be appearing in the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's The Running Man, despite recent speculation, fuelled no doubt in part by Sweeney's previous collaborations with the movie's leading man, Glen Powell. The project, directed, written, and produced by Edgar Wright, has been highly anticipated, especially with Powell recently cast in the leading role of Ben Richards. Powell and Sweeney have previously expressed interest in working together again, but it won't be quite yet.

While initial speculation had fans hoping to see Sweeney in a prominent role alongside Powell, it has now been confirmed that she will not be part of the film. The adaptation marks a major opportunity for Powell, who has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors following his performances in Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters. The Running Man is set to explore a dystopian future where Powell's character, Ben Richards, enters a deadly game show to win money to save his dying daughter.

What Is 'The Running Man' About?

Image via TriStar Pictures

Published in 1982 under King's pseudonym Richard Bachman, The Running Man is set in a crumbling America in what was then the distant year 2025. The story follows Richards, who enters a game show called The Running Man to earn money to save his dying daughter. Richards must evade a team of assassins known as the Stalkers; the longer he survives, the more money he accumulates. The book was loosely adapted into a 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, who portrayed Richards as a pilot framed for war crimes in a dystopian society.

The movie diverged significantly from the source material, retaining mainly the deadly game show premise. It featured Richards battling the show's sinister host, Damon Killian (portrayed by real-life game show host Richard Dawson), and facing off against over-the-top villains like the hockey-themed Professor Sub-Zero and the electrified opera singer Dynamo. Although the film deviates from King's novel, it offers memorable Schwarzenegger one-liners, including his iconic quip after dispatching a villain with a chainsaw: "He had to split."

It grossed approximately $38 million domestically, which was considered a decent return at the time, especially for a mid-budget science fiction action film. Critically, The Running Man received mixed reviews. Critics and audiences appreciated the film for its high-energy action sequences and Schwarzenegger's charismatic performance.

The Running Man is one of a number of King adaptations currently in the works. The much-delayed Salem's Lot remake is finally coming to Max, while Mike Flanagan's The Life of Chuck is set to be released on Netflix later this year. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates, and if you need your Sweeney/Powell fix, Anyone But You is available to stream on Netflix.

