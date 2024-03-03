The Big Picture Sydney Sweeney shines on SNL despite lackluster sketches, proving she can handle any material thrown her way.

This week's Saturday Night Live brought us Sydney Sweeney as host with musical guest Kacey Musgraves. While some of the sketches were underwhelming in writing, Sweeney was genuinely hilarious and did the best she could with what she was given. She made it work for her and while the sketches maybe didn't hold up throughout the night, Sweeney was consistently great throughout it.

From sketches about Sweeney's breasts to characters who really lack critical thinking skills, there was a lot in this episode that could have been better because Sweeney could handle it. It is truly shocking how funny she is throughout the night despite the sketches playing it safe. After breaking box office records in Anyone But You, it's no surprise that some of Sweeney's best sketches play on her skills as a rom-com queen.

Bowen's Straight

Bowen Yang made history on the show as the first Asian LGBTQ+ member of the cast of Saturday Night Live. But in this sketch, that was all a lie and Yang has secretly been straight this entire time. When Sweeney reveals to Heidi Garner and Ego Nwodim that she has a little crush on Yang, they encourage her to go for it by telling her that he just plays gay for the show and in reality he pulls some very hot women — including Gina Gershon!

Sweeney and Yang strike up a workplace romance that culminates in a wild night together. Though Sweeney seems to genuinely like Yang, he leaves her to go to Paris with two other women. Later Gardner reveals to her that she had to learn the hard way about the kind of man that Yang is. It's really just funny to watch Yang go full dudebro and flip stereotypes by leaning into the hilarity of "playing straight."

Air Bud

Have you ever considered what would happen if Air Bud went to school? Would he have a girlfriend? Is Air Bud the kind of guy who would be good to the cheerleaders? That's what this sketch is asking the audience. You know, the important questions about everyone's favorite dog who happens to be really good at basketball.

Rachelle (Sweeney) is a cheerleader who simply has her heart set on dating the new boy on the team, even though that boy is Air Bud, the dog. When she goes to flirt with him, the boys at the table all keep telling her that Air Bud is literally a dog, but that doesn't stop her from trying to win his heart. It is pure dumb fun in a way that Saturday Night Live really nails. The absurdity of this sketch alone made it better than the entirety of the last episode!

Detectives

No one can solve a crime quite like a woman with very little information. We might all love true crime, but we're also really good at snooping on social media to get answers. Sweeney plays a 20-something who is helping the police solve murders for extra college credit. The two friends (Sweeney and Chloe Fineman), despite being given limited information, are able to use their cellphones to crack several cold cases in minutes just by following their rock-solid social media instincts. When Heidi Gardner runs in to say her husband is missing, they promptly discover he's actually just left her to be on Love Is Blind. It was such a simple premise but ended up being one of the funniest sketches of the night.

The honorable mention of the night does go to the final sketch that had a great button in it. After several minutes of Sweeney on a bad date with her husband, featuring multiple interruptions, Sweeney's Anyone But You co-star and rom-com heartthrob Glen Powell shows up as Sweeney's boss with whom her character is having an affair. You can watch that sketch below.

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

