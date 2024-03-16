The Big Picture Sydney Sweeney provides an update on her long-awaited project, The Player's Table project.

The series is based on the popular book, They Wish They Were Us.

Sweeney is set to star in the series alongside Halsey.

Sydney Sweeney has a very busy slate coming up, but there's one project that's been in development for a while now, and that's The Player's Table, which she's been developing for years alongside her close friend Halsey. Despite being announced in 2020, and landing at HBO, the project has been quiet over the years, but now, Sweeney has delivered an update.

Speaking to Collider's Perri Nemiroff at SXSW where she was promoting her upcoming horror movie, Immaculate, Sweeney was asked about the status of the long-awaited project, confirming that there was indeed hope it would be moving forward. "Yes, there is," she told Nemiroff. Expanding on what she thought would most connect with viewers when it finally makes its way to the screen, she said:

"I think there's a lot of different themes and characters that will play into our generation and I think that there's going to be the mystery, the thrills. I also love a good, like soapy drama. So I think people will want to eat it up."

Last year, Halsey gave an update on the project, stating that it was still in the writing process and that the death of their creative partner in the process sparked a delay. “We’re still writing,” Halsey revealed about The Players Table to the Sprout podcast. “We took a little bit of time. The project was a collaboration between myself, Sydney, and a company that was headed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who is an absolutely iconic and legendary auteur. And he passed really unexpectedly. We’re taking our time with it because I think we have a lot of—there’s a lot of incentive to make it as best as it can possibly be for him and in honor of him. So we’re still writing. We’re going to make sure it’s perfect before it hits the screen.”

What Is 'The Player's Table' About?

Image via BRON Studios

Based on They Wish They Were Us by Jessica Goodman, The Player's Table is a gripping young adult murder mystery set in an exclusive Long Island prep school. The novel follows Jill Newman, a secret society member, as she gets tangled up in a murder mystery. Jill's quest for truth leads her to question the guilt of the person convicted for the murder, propelling her into a dangerous investigation that reveals the elite community's deeply buried secrets and lies.

Stay tuned to Collider for details. Immaculate is in theaters on March 22, 2024.

Immaculate Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director michael mohan Cast Sydney Sweeney , Simona Tabasco , Álvaro Morte , Benedetta Porcaroli Runtime 89 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Andrew Lobel

Find Tickets Now