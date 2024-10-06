In a funny twist of fate, John Carpenter’s most recent film project, 2010’s The Ward, is also one of starlet, Sydney Sweeney’s, very first. Following the troubled Kristen, played by Amber Heard, The Ward sets up two major mysteries. The first is, why does Kristen burn down the farmhouse? The second is who is the little girl in chains? As with most mystery-heavy plots, the two questions are linked. The little girl in chains is played by Sweeney, who does a lot with little screen time. Sweeney’s performance is essential to the overall tone and foundational horror of The Ward. Though critics and audiences alike never fell in love with The Ward, Sweeney’s role is worthy of praise, especially considering she was only 13 years old when she landed the role.

Sydney Sweeney’s Performance in ‘The Ward’ is Haunting

Sweeney’s screen time in The Ward is scant, but she makes the most of her performance. At just 13, Sweeney convinced watchers of The Ward of a sinister threat. With hardly any dialogue, Sweeney’s performance is mostly composed of subtle visual cues. She (naming her might be a spoiler for those who haven't seen The Ward) is seen strung up in chains, the metallic clinking as she shifts a haunting overture to each scene she appears in. While alone in the basement she’s being held in, she looks listless, like a doll. Her eyes are vacant, and all her limbs are limp as she hangs suspended from the ceiling. Bathed in cool blue and seen mouthing the words, “Help me,” she is the picture of helplessness. As an imposing male figure enters the frame, her entire body tenses up. The shift in Sweeney’s body language immediately conveys to the audience the gravity of this man’s presence.

The jeopardy Sweeney’s character is in is essential to both of the mystery plots that The Ward sets up. If the audience had no tender feelings towards the nameless girl in chains, they would not care to find out who she is. Her role is later linked to the primary plot concerning Kristen and why she burned down the farmhouse. For the majority of the film, however, Sweeney’s character and the peril she is in haunts both the narrative and Kristen. It's clear that the young girl is in danger, but how Kristen knows this and how she's connected to her at all are compelling questions lurking beneath the surface of the film.

If ‘The Ward’ Does Anything Right, It is the Atmosphere

In the wake of The Ward’s release, critics were quick to dismiss it as half-baked and a sign of the end of John Carpenter. While the plot can be predictable and the characters not fully realized, Carpenter does deliver on tone. Taking clear inspiration from Jacob’s Ladder, much of this movie takes place in a mental ward and has Kristen questioning her reality. The cool blue grading of the scenes creates a desolate feel. For much of the first half of the film, there is a creature lurking at the edge of several scenes, frequently lashing out and attacking. The special effects makeup on this ghoul is evocative of classic zombies, and the blue skin and long, wild hair are reflective of the general vibe of the hospital ward. Sweeney’s mysterious character elevates the atmosphere of the film. The Ward is interested in tripping its audience up, getting them to doubt the facts, and having Sweeney’s character appear for brief scenes in an increasingly perilous state ups the sense of mystery and dread.

With her exceptional lead performance in this year's Immaculate and her ability to play characters descending into a pit of psychosocial turmoil like Cassie in Euphoria Season 2, Sydney Sweeney is an underrated horror performer. While she excels in rom-coms like Anyone But You, here's hoping we can see Sydney keep returning to the horror genre, and work with more legendary icons like John Carpenter.

The Ward is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

