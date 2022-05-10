In celebration of its 30-year anniversary, SYFY has announced its full slate of upcoming programming making its way to the long-running network this year. The lineup that was shown includes a mix of new and old, with two new original series called Reginald the Vampire and The Ark, as well as an all-new original film called Bring It On: Cheer or Die, along with some of the most popular breakout hits, Resident Alien and Chucky receiving new episodes later this year

Reginald the Vampire is an upcoming dramedy that is based on the book Fat Vampire written by Johnny B. Truant. The series will star Jacob Batalon as the titular Reginald Andres, who lives in a world filled with beautiful and vain vampires that he must navigate. The series also stars Mandela Van Peebles and Em Haine and is produced by Great Pacific Media, Modern Story Company, December Films and Cineflix Studios. Executive producers include Harley Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock, and Peter Emerson.

The Ark is set 100 years in the future on a vessel known as Ark One, which has been sent into space on a colonization mission to ensure the survival of the human race and suffers a massively destructive event that leads to heavy loss of light, including the Ark's leadership. With a year to go in their journey to this new planet, low resources, and no chain of command, the surviving crew will need to work together to survive, not just for themselves, but for all mankind. The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner serve as both co-showrunners and executive producers. Other executive producers on the project include Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers.

Bring It On: Cheer or Die will be the seventh film in the Bring It On franchise that debuted back in 2000. This latest entry in the cheerleading film series adds a slash-like twist when a cheer squad’s Halloween practice at an abandoned school starts to see the members of the squad start disappearing one by one. The film is written by Rebekah McKendry and Dana Schwartz with a story from the writer of 2009's Bring It On: Fight to the Finish, Alyson Fouse. Tony Gonzalez makes his return to the series as the movie's choreographer and will also serve as a co-producer alongside C. Eve Stewart. Armyan Bernstein and Charlie Lyons will serve as executive producers with Griff Furst producing.

New seasons of the #1 and #2 new scripted cable series of 2021 will also be getting new episodes later this year, as the Alan Tudyk-led dramedy Resident Alien and the series based on the popular Child's Play films, Chucky, will be returning for new seasons. Chucky will also be simulcast on USA Network for its second consecutive season. Along with these shows making their return this year, the paranormal drama series SurrealEstate will be making a return with its second season sometime in 2023.

Along with all this upcoming original content, both brand-new and returning, SYFY clarified that it will continue to be a place for genre fans to find a host of the most popular films outside of SYFY programming. As the press release said, "SYFY will continue to serve as the preeminent destination for genre fans, celebrating the biggest and best in film and television via movie marathons, stunts, and celebrations throughout the year for beloved favorites, including Harry Potter, Marvel, DreamWorks Animation, and many more."

