This weekend, to celebrate Harry Potter's birthday and National Doll Day, Syfy is showing the entire Wizarding World series and all the Chucky/Child's Play films. The birthday movie marathon will air Friday and Saturday with eight Potter-verse movies, including a special countdown timed to Harry’s birthday with the film that started it all, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Plus starting August 1, in honor of National Doll Day, enjoy your favorite Chucky moments with a slate of Chucky and Child’s Play films.
Syfy's movie marathon weekend air schedule is below:
Friday, July 30
12:30 p.m. ET/PT - Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
4:00 p.m. ET/PT - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1
7:05 p.m. ET/PT - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2
11:00 p.m. ET/PT - Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Saturday, July 31
8:30 a.m. ET/PT - Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
11:30 a.m. ET/PT - Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
3:00 p.m. ET/PT - Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
7:00 p.m. ET/PT - Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
10:00 p.m. ET/PT - Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Sunday, August 1
8:00 a.m. ET/PT - Child’s Play 2
10:00 a.m. ET/PT - Cult of Chucky
12:00 p.m. ET/PT - Curse of Chucky
2:00 p.m. ET/PT - Seed of Chucky
4:00 p.m. ET/PT - Bride of Chucky
6:00 p.m. ET/PT - Child’s Play 3
8:00 p.m. ET/PT - Child's Play 2
10:00 p.m. ET/PT - Child's Play 3
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - Bride of Chucky
2:00 a.m. ET/PT - Seed of Chucky
4:00 a.m. ET/PT - Curse of Chucky
Check out the teaser for the Chucky marathon below:
