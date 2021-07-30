Never knew you would hear those two franchises in a sentence, did you?

This weekend, to celebrate Harry Potter's birthday and National Doll Day, Syfy is showing the entire Wizarding World series and all the Chucky/Child's Play films. The birthday movie marathon will air Friday and Saturday with eight Potter-verse movies, including a special countdown timed to Harry’s birthday with the film that started it all, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Plus starting August 1, in honor of National Doll Day, enjoy your favorite Chucky moments with a slate of Chucky and Child’s Play films.

Syfy's movie marathon weekend air schedule is below:

Friday, July 30

12:30 p.m. ET/PT - Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

4:00 p.m. ET/PT - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

7:05 p.m. ET/PT - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

11:00 p.m. ET/PT - Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Saturday, July 31

8:30 a.m. ET/PT - Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

11:30 a.m. ET/PT - Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

3:00 p.m. ET/PT - Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

7:00 p.m. ET/PT - Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

10:00 p.m. ET/PT - Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

RELATED: 10 Years Later, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2’ Still Stands as One of the Best (and Darkest) Franchise Endings

Sunday, August 1

8:00 a.m. ET/PT - Child’s Play 2

10:00 a.m. ET/PT - Cult of Chucky

12:00 p.m. ET/PT - Curse of Chucky

2:00 p.m. ET/PT - Seed of Chucky

4:00 p.m. ET/PT - Bride of Chucky

6:00 p.m. ET/PT - Child’s Play 3

8:00 p.m. ET/PT - Child's Play 2

10:00 p.m. ET/PT - Child's Play 3

12:00 a.m. ET/PT - Bride of Chucky

2:00 a.m. ET/PT - Seed of Chucky

4:00 a.m. ET/PT - Curse of Chucky

Check out the teaser for the Chucky marathon below:

​​​​​​

KEEP READING:'Chucky' Trailer Scares Up a Release Date on SYFY

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Crown’ Releases First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II After Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, it's Staunton's turn as queen.

Read Next