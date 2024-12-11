Sylvester Stallone loves getting his hands dirty in gritty roles these days. The star of Paramount+'s hit series Tulsa King is getting tooled up once again in Alarum, and he's joined by a top cast of stars who are ready for some intense action. The movie follows a retired assassin couple played by Scott Eastwood and Reacher star Willa Fitzgerald, who are hiding out at a resort in Belize when their peace is disturbed by a plane crash, so they decide to check it out and, wouldn't you know it, get dragged back into their dark past while holding off those who want what they've discovered.

The film, directed by Michael Polish, is released in theaters and on digital on demand from January 17, 2025, and Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal the trailer for the movie to our readers. Alongside Stallone (Tulsa King, Rocky), Eastwood (Fast and Furious franchise), Fitzgerald (Reacher, The Fall of the House of Usher), the cast also includes Mike Colter (Luke Cage, Evil), Isis Valverde (Ti Ti Ti) and D. W. Moffett (Friday Night Lights, Chicago Med).

The full synopsis for the movie can be found below:

Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, Scott Eastwood, Mike Colter, and Willa Fitzgerald star in this explosive action-thriller about two married spies caught in the crosshairs of an international intelligence network that will stop at nothing to obtain a critical asset. Joe (Eastwood) and Laura (Fitzgerald) are agents living off the grid whose quiet retreat at a winter resort is blown to shreds when members of the old guard suspect the two may have joined an elite team of rogue spies, known as Alarum.

What Else is Sylvester Stallone Making These Days?

Stallone has just finished the second season of Tulsa King, his smash-hit Paramount+ series, and it was recently announced that Stallone had also signed on for a third and a fourth season of the Taylor Sheridan series for the network, which is great news for fans who have flocked to the show in huge numbers. Stallone also recently appeared alongside Jason Patric in Armor, which is available on digital now, and he also recently penned the screenplay for Levon's Trade, an action thriller directed by David Ayer and starring Jason Statham, which releases next month.

Alarum is released in theaters and on digital on demand from January 17, 2025. Check out our exclusive look at the trailer in the player above.