Sylvester Stallone may be hitting some high notes again at a late stage in his epic and legendary career with Taylor Sheridan's comedy mob series Tulsa King on Paramount+, but unfortunately, one of his projects away from Oklahoma has been met with an unimpressed and potentially historically negative reception. Armor, which opened in theaters on November 22, has been met with a universally bad response from critics, currently sitting at 0% on Rotten Tomatoes since its release.

Armor centers on James (Jason Patric), a struggling alcoholic working as an armored truck driver. His job is thankless, but he shares it with his son Casey (Josh Wiggins), though their relationship has been strained since a tragic accident years earlier. Their routine takes a deadly turn when a seemingly straightforward delivery goes sideways, leaving them trapped on a bridge and under attack by a gang of thieves led by the ruthless and calculating Rook (Stallone). Forced to put their family issues aside, James and Casey must rely on their wits and resourcefulness to survive the harrowing ordeal.

So, How Bad is 'Armor'?

Unfortunately, it seems like the movie's intriguing idea wasn't executed well enough, with Stallone — in a rare villainous role — wasted with not enough care paid to the writing of his character, which is nothing short of a real pity given the potential to make a compelling story out of the idea.

In his review of the movie for Collider, Aidan Kelley was distinctly unimpressed with the film, even if he was satisfied enough with Patric's display in the film. In his 3 out of 10 review, Aidan said:

The premise of Armor already isn't giving the movie too much gas to work with. A solid performance from Jason Patric does give the film a little bit of extra mileage, but weak action and an utter waste of Sylvester Stallone's talents as both an actor and action star bog the film down in too many issues to count. Where Lionsgate's other ill-fated action ventures like Borderlands and The Crow might be remembered as examples of what not to do for an action film, Armor may not even be remembered at all.

