Julien’s Auctions, "the auction house to the stars," has just announced a slate of new items from the collection of Sylvester Stallone. Titled "Property from the Life and Career of Sylvester Stallone," the slate will close out the auction house's 2021 season.

Collecting memorabilia from Stallone's five-decade career, items include costumes, props, and other memorabilia from the Rocky, Rambo, and The Expendables franchises, as well as Cliffhanger, Demolition Man, The Specialist, Assassins, Escape Plan, Cop Land, and Judge Dredd. Also on the auction block are other items from Stallone's personal collection, including "awards, fine jewelry, furniture, cigar accouterment, and other gentlemen’s luxury items." The items will be available to view at the Mall Galleries in London September 16-24 and at Julien's Auctions November 29-December 3 in advance of the six-day auction.

Image via TriStar Pictures

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Teases 'Expendables 4' With Cryptic Ring Image

"Sylvester Stallone is one of the great icons and immense talents of the 20th and 21st century who is the epitome of a multi-hyphenated Hollywood superstar," said Julien's Auctions CEO and President, Darren Julien. "With a remarkable career that began over 50 years ago and shows no sign of stopping today, he changed the world and the action film universe by giving us two of Hollywood’s greatest and most enduring heroes and cultural symbols, Rocky and Rambo. Julien's Auctions is proud to present this epic auction that comes entirely from the personal collection of this magnanimous man, the myth, the legend, Sylvester Stallone."

Whether you're looking for big-ticket items like Stallone's handwritten notebooks "filled with story development ideas for the first four films of the classic motion picture series Rocky" (wich Julien's values at upwards of $40,000 apiece), or something more modest, like the cross necklace he sported in Rambo ($1,000-$2,000), there's a ton of interesting stuff up for auction, charting the full scope of Stallone's impressive career. There are boxing gloves and weapons, original artwork and scripts with handwritten notes and revisions, to say nothing of the Gianni Versace-designed costume Stallone wore in Judge Dredd ($10,000-$20,000). Julien's makes no promises that you'll be able to go the distance in Rocky's boxing boots, though they should look great if you already have the eye of the tiger.

"Property from the Life and Career of Sylvester Stallone" will be on display at the Mall Galleries in London September 16-24, and at Julien's Auctions November 29-December 3. The auction begins on December 2. Check out Julien's Auction site for more information.

KEEP READING: ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Vehicles Up For Sale in Auction

Share Share Tweet Email

Krysten Ritter Joins Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons in HBO Max's Murderous Series 'Love and Death' The series also features Lily Rabe and Patrick Fugit.

Read Next