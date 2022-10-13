As part of a new partnership, Sylvester Stallone, Bear Grylls, and Endemol Shine North America have established a production partnership that aims to create ‘genre-bending’ and adrenaline-fueled series per Deadline. The Rocky star is set to executive produce on the series via his Balboa Productions, the entity has been behind a number of recent projects including the Paramount+ series Tulsa King and feature films, Rambo: Last Blood and Samaritan.

In the wake of the announcement, the parties involved have spoken about the production partnership with Stallone saying, “My goal has always been to push the envelope not only in life, but in all of my creative endeavors. Nothing is more satisfying than mixing the improbable with the incredible and creating the unforgettable. What we have planned is epic, beautiful and game-changing and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.” Kourosh Taj, head of unscripted development at Balboa Productions will also exec produce. The film producer also expressed excitement for the journey ahead stating “we couldn’t be more thrilled” about working with Grylls and his team. Taj also warns, “It’s going to be a wild ride.”

Grylls will exec produce the series for his Natural Studios and regarding the announcement, he said, “It’s a complete honour to be working with the whole team at Balboa Productions. As possibly the most iconic face in the action space, Sly has long brought an injection of adrenaline to his roles and we envisage that energy being channeled into our development.” Grylls’ Natural Studios is behind Netflix’s You Vs Wild and Running Wild for Disney+.

Endemol Shine North America, Chief Content Officer, Sharon Levy expressed excitement at the opportunity of getting to work with Stallone and Grylls. “We are truly excited to be working with two of the biggest global names in both action and adventure—Sylvester Stallone and Bear Grylls and their respective production teams,” Levy says. “We’ve come together to create first-of-its-kind, hybrid unscripted series that we look forward to bringing to the marketplace very soon with both Balboa Productions and Natural Studios.”

We know little as to what the plot for the series might be, however, given the inclusion and presence of Stallone and Grylls in the creative hub, we can expect some pulse-racing adventures. Joining the Balboa team Stallone and Taj to exec produce is Carrie Keagan, Grylls’ Natural Studios is a joint venture with Banijay and Grylls’ co-CEO Delbert Shoopman will also exec produce. Representing Endemol Shine North America on the team will be Levy and DJ Nurre.