From Rocky Balboa to John Rambo, action icon Sylvester Stallone has dominated the silver screen with his chiseled physique and epic one-liners. With the release of new sequel to the popular Expendables franchise, Expend4bles, fans could once again return to see Sly and his macho pals in one more action-packed thrill ride reminiscent of the '80s action genre.

With an acting career spanning fifty years, Stallone has given some of the coolest and most iconic lines in cinematic history. Undoubtedly, his famous movie quotes have become ingrained in pop culture and referenced in different forms of media. These are ten of those famous movie quotes, ranked by how cool and memorable they were.

10 "I am the law!" - 'Judge Dredd' (1995)

While 1995's Judge Dredd admittedly isn't the best comic book adaptation, it's better than some audiences remember as the film told an exciting, dystopian sci-fi adventure. Stallone gives the most interesting performance as the titular Judge Dredd, who aims to protect his city from crime at all costs.

In the hero's explosive introduction, the fearless Judge Dredd arrives at a violent gang war scene and stands bravely alone out in the open, ready to serve justice and restore order. His proclamation that "I am the law!" quickly instills fear within the hearts of the gangsters as they realize they've met their match.

9 "Rambo? Rambo's a p***y." - 'Tango & Cash' (1989)

Tango and Cash was an enjoyable, self-aware buddy-cop adventure that was a worthy addition to the genre while poking fun at well-known action clichés. Stallone plays the tough-as-nails police detective Ray Tango, who, along with his reckless partner Gabe Cash (Kurt Russell), takes on the mob after being framed for murder.

After a major highway drug bust, the famed detective Tango is chewed out by cocky highway patrolmen who question his methods and compare his personality to the fictional tough guy, John Rambo. Stallone easily gives the most hilarious and meta line in the film as Tango proclaims that "Rambo is a p***y" and proceeds to embarrass the cops by finding a bunch of drug evidence right under their noses.

8 "You're a disease, and I'm the cure." - 'Cobra' (1986)

The '80s were full of exciting action-hero cop films that saw tough-guy law enforcers who shot first and asked questions later. Cobra saw Stallone as the unconventional police officer Marion Cobretti, who used brutal methods when taking down the violent criminals flooding the streets of Los Angeles.

After an unhinged killer (Marco Rodríguez) takes hostages within a supermarket, it's up to Cobretti and his quick thinking to save the day. As the two men face off, the killer delusionally believes he's the hero of this situation, to which Cobretti coldly retorts, "You're a disease, and I'm the cure," and takes down the violent criminal before he can claim any more victims.

7 "To survive a war, you gotta become war." - 'Rambo: First Blood Part II' (1985)

Stallone's second outing as the muscle-bound war hero John Rambo in 1985's Rambo: First Blood Part II saw the titular veteran on a dangerous mission to save POWs still held captive in the harsh jungles of Vietnam. With his trusty bow and arrow and a few improvised weapons, he wages a one-man war to eventually win the day.

During his brave mission, Rambo's loyal new companion, Co (Julia Nickson), has a tender moment with the troubled vet, and the two discuss how war has shaped both of their lives and what it takes to survive one. Later, after Co's tragic death, Rambo's belief that "To survive a war, you gotta become war" proves accurate as he uses his wrath to become the ultimate warrior to survive.

6 "Yo, Adrian! I did it!" - 'Rocky II' (1979)

Rocky II was a worthy follow-up to the Rocky franchise that was just as inspiring and hopeful as the first film. It saw Stallone giving more vulnerability and depth to his character as Rocky strives to rise above his status and defeat his boxing rival Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).

After taking many brutal punches in a nail-biting final round, Rocky and Creed both fall and struggle to get back up. Through his strong determination and need to prove himself, Rocky rises proudly as he's claimed the victor. As he stands just as shocked as the audience, all he can say to the cameras is to thank his wife back home by saying, "Yo, Adrian! I did it!"

5 "One step at a time. One punch at a time. One round at a time." - 'Creed' (2015)

With the Rocky franchise over, 2015's Creed came along to become a worthy successor to the character's legacy. Sly returns as a wiser, older Rocky Balboa as he trains the next generation with his old friend Apollo Creed's son Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan).

As the two men train together, Rocky quickly steps into the mentorship role and educates Adonis on the importance of practice and working "One Step at a time." This line would later inspire Rocky to overcome his internal challenges and persevere through the difficult times in his life.

4 "Don't Push it! Don't push it, or I'll give you a war you won't believe." - 'First Blood' (1982)

The action genre in the '80s wouldn't have been the same without compelling and rootable heroes to follow along on their exciting adventures. 1982's First Blood saw Stallone shine as the troubled war hero John Rambo, who goes on a destructive revenge mission through a Washington town after being harassed by a corrupt local police department.

As Sheriff Will Teasle (Brian Dennehy) and his officers track Rambo into the dark forests, the inexperienced deputies are all non-lethally taken down until only Teasle is left and confronted. Rambo could easily kill the despicable sheriff, but instead, he warns Teasle and tells him to let him go or, "I'll give you a war you won't believe." This threat instills fear within Teasle but also warns him of Rambo's unstoppable capabilities.

3 "Nothing is over! Nothing!" - 'First Blood' (1982)

First Blood was a unique entry in the action genre with a low body count and more of a focus on the physiological toll the Vietnam War had on struggling veterans coming home. Rambo was a perfect embodiment of the frustrations of many of these real-life men who saw countless horrors only to return to a country that gave them mixed reactions.

While finally cornered in the police station, Rambo prefers to go out in a blaze of glory, but he's stopped by his old commander Trautman (Richard Crenna), who brings the rage-filled veteran back to reality and demands he surrender. With no options left, Rambo shouts at Trautman, "Nothing is over!" and finally breaks down and vents his frustrations with civilian life and his dissatisfaction that he wasn't allowed to win the war.

2 "Live for nothing, or die for something." - 'Rambo' (2008)

2008's Rambo was a darker, grittier revival of the First Blood franchise that proved Stallone could still play the unstoppable action hero archetype even in his early sixties. It follows Rambo as he joins a team of hardened mercenaries through war-torn Burma to save a Christian aid group from a hostile regime.

Later, as their mission proves too dangerous for some mercenaries, Rambo is forced to take charge of the group and hold their leader up with an arrow pointed at his head. As a tense standoff ensues, he eventually wins them over with a courageous line about what it takes to be a warrior.

1 "It ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." - 'Rocky Balboa' (2006)

2006's Rocky Balboa was originally going to be the final installment in the Rocky series and the character's last appearance on screen until the Creed series. This final chapter saw Stallone playing a now-retired Rocky who re-enters the ring for one last significant match of his life.

In a compelling moment between Rocky and his son Robert (Milo Ventimiglia), the two argue about their strained relationship. Here, Rocky gives a heartfelt and inspiring speech about self-worth and never giving up. Stallone is talking to the audience here, offering an uplifting message about the importance of persevering regardless of the many challenges' life throws.

