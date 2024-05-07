The Big Picture I Play Rocky will showcase Sylvester Stallone's journey to create and star in the iconic sports drama that became a cinematic classic.

Characters like Rocky just don’t seem to stay down. Green Book director Peter Farrelly has just been confirmed by Variety to be directing a film about the behind-the-scenes development of the 1976 sports drama Rocky. The upcoming film, titled I Play Rocky, will detail Sylvester Stallone’s determination to play the main character in his self-written script — a role that would cement both him and his character into film history forever.

The plot of the Farrelly-directed film will seemingly echo the same iconic ‘underdog’ narrative that made the original Rocky into a long-lasting classic. I Play Rocky will introduce Sylvester Stallone as a “struggling actor with a partially paralyzed face” who gets a deal-breaking offer from a big-name studio for his script about a young, determined boxer. Instead of taking the money, Stallone turns the studio down and makes the movie in exchange for practically nothing, all for the chance of casting himself in the main role.

Stallone’s little sports-drama-that-could not only winds up at the top of the 1976 box office and earns an Oscar for Best Picture — it also ends up becoming one of the most iconic films of all time. I Play Rocky is set to be produced by director Farrelly as well as former chairman of Warner Bros Pictures Toby Emmerich. Peter Gamble, writer behind 2018 horror comedy Office Uprising, has already written the screenplay.

What Else Has Peter Farrelly Done?

Peter Farrelly brings a solid list of household names to the table in his preparation to direct I Play Rocky. His career in Hollywood began in 1994 when he wrote and directed the Jim Carrey-led Dumb and Dumber, later directing comedies like Osmosis Jones, Stuck on You, and the 2007 remake of The Heartbreak Kid. Two of his most recent films include the 2018 Best Picture winner Green Book as well as Ricky Stanicky, which released on Prime Video in March. With a roster that consists mostly of comedy, the approach that Farrelly will take to directing a film about Stallone’s epic sports drama remains to be seen.

The film has yet to receive a release date or any concrete updates on its cast, but its current crew seems confident in Farrelly’s abilities to take on Rocky’s seminal subject matter. “I’ve been a fan of Peter Farrelly as both a filmmaker and a person since getting to work with him on the music for Dumb and Dumber. But it was Green Book that made me think of Pete for this inspiring screenplay,” producer Emmerich said to Variety. “And like the unknown Stallone starring in Rocky, Pete will be conducting a worldwide search to discover another actor who just needs one shot — in I Play Rocky — to show the world what he can do.”

