For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has represented the human underdog on the big screen. From going the distance as Rocky Balboa to his never-ending quest for peace as John Rambo, Stallone always knew how to get the audience on his side. Recently, with his streaming hit Tulsa King on Paramount+, Stallone’s mafia capo Dwight Manfredi has audiences rallying at his side in his mission to build his empire in the deep south. Yet, when Stallone first attempted to escape the underdog persona, the public struggled to connect with him.

In 1985, Stallone became the number one box office attraction in the world thanks to the blockbuster hits Rambo: First Blood Part II and Rocky IV. Gone were the days of the actor struggling for recognition and proving to studio executives that his success was not a fluke. Stallone had transitioned from a sensitive leading man to a larger-than-life action hero. Having a winning formula at the box office, Stallone then took his muscles and some heavy ammunition to the mean streets of Los Angeles as a loner cop in 1986’s Cobra. While a franchise seemed inevitable from its iconic poster of matchstick-chomping Stallone packing a laser sight Uzi, Cobra failed to connect with audiences the way they had with Rocky and Rambo.

What Is 'Cobra' About?

Cobra was conceived at the time when Stallone was attached to star in Beverly Hills Cop. He envisioned the concept of “Bruce Springsteen with a badge” when he tried to rework the screenplay from a fish-out-of-water comedy to a revenge thriller full of gunplay, explosions, and the destruction of many expensive cars. His ideas ultimately proved too costly for Paramount, so the studio allowed Stallone to insert his ideas into another script as long as he didn’t recycle Cop’s premise. This inevitably paved the way for Eddie Murphy to step in and fill the shoes of his superstar-making role.

Combining his scrapped Beverly Hills Cop ideas with elements of MTV and Paula Gosling’s novel Fair Game, Stallone transformed into the role of LAPD Lt. Marion “Cobra” Cobretti. As the head of the department’s “Zombie Squad,” Cobra gets assigned to track down a serial killer known as the Night Slasher (Brian Thompson). He quickly discovers a big twist, which is that the killer he’s after is just one of several members of a social Darwinist cult known as “The New World”. It turns out they’re out looking for murder witness Ingrid, played by Stallone’s at-the-time wife Brigitte Nielsen. There was plenty for action movie fans to love: A large body count, incredible stuntwork, and stylish visuals under the direction of George P. Cosmatos. Perhaps it had all the elements of a textbook perfect action film, but when taking a closer look at the story, however, Cobra is devoid of any level of humanity.

'Cobra' Lacks Any Humanity Like Stallone's Past Characters

Stallone’s Cobra is more akin to Rambo’s silent rage than Rocky’s bright nature. Much like Clint Eastwood’s Dirty Harry, Cobra is enraged by a criminal justice system that affords too many advantages to criminals instead of protecting victims of violent crime. Dressed in all black and donning aviator sunglasses, Cobra has a Batman-like persona with the intent of beating criminals on their level. The opening sequence of Cobra perfectly captures the essence of the protagonist when he’s called to stop a deranged man holding hostages in a supermarket. Rather than confront the man with the usual police procedure, Cobra stalks him like a merciless hunter would it's prey.

As cool as Cobra appears in all-black attire with a 1950 Mercury Eight as his means of transportation, the character lacks the identifiable traits that made Rocky and Rambo so relatable. Even after the opening scene, Cobra’s lone-wolf behavior and ruthless nature appears to be just a few degrees away from the psychopaths who he normally goes after. Work consumes his everyday life to the point where he disregards everything else around him. He comes home from work and tinkers with his guns as a hobby, watching the news for the latest murders in town, even bizarrely eating frozen pizzas cut in two with garden scissors. Such traits make Cobra an outsider to most of his colleagues in the department, and this leads to him being perceived as a creepy loner, instead of a heroic man.

The only character who tries to understand Cobra is murder witness Ingrid Knudsen (Nielsen). Under his protective custody midway through the picture, Ingrid pokes around the stoic lieutenant in an attempt to find the humanity that he keeps so deeply guarded. Though they bond over their shared love of ketchup-doused french fries, Cobra and Ingrid’s relationship lacks any emotional depth outside the duty of protection. This was nothing like the romance between Stallone’s Rocky and the love of his life Adrian, who he saw as someone he could build a life together with. Part of Cobra’s problem is a lack of a backstory or justification of his need to be so work-focused and void of other defining characteristics, including any room for a potential love life.

Cobra’s lack of humanity extends to the members of the New World. From a creative perspective, they appear to be influenced by the Richard “Night Stalker” Ramirez murders from the ‘80s as well as the brutal murders committed by the Manson Family in the late ’60s. While those real-life killers had specific motives, the random kills committed by the New World are never fully understood or explained. The Night Slasher gives a monologue during the movie’s showdown, wherin he explains the cult’s Darwinism creed of ridding society of the weak for a stronger future. Yet, the simplistic motive lacks any real foundation beyond committing evil deeds for the sake of being evil, and unfortunately comes off as an easy way out for writers who may have been fresh out of ideas.

'Cobra' Needed A Competent Director

Another shortcoming for Cobra was the direction of George P. Cosmatos. The director and Stallone had a previous collaboration on Rambo: First Blood Part II, which proved very lucrative for them. The difference, however, was that Stallone already had a full understanding of Rambo using First Blood director Ted Kotcheff’s template, while Cobra was a completely new character that Cosmatos had to help Stallone establish. Talented filmmakers of the action genre such as Richard Donner or John McTiernan could have potentilly found the right layers and nuances to make Cobra a more compelling character. Even Stallone, acting as a writer and director on the Rocky sequels, found natural ways to evolve the character. Yet, with the superstar actor mainly focused on vanity in Cobra, Cosmatos was nothing more than a director-for-hire who was effective in production, but not in deep storytelling.

Released in the summer of 1986, Cobra was soon lost in the shuffle during a blockbuster season dominated by titles like Top Gun and Aliens. Audiences seemed to be initially attracted by the allure of Stallone’s rock ’n’ roll cop on opening weekend, however, the simplistic action formula simply did not work well enough to generate a franchise. There was no zeitgeist discussion sparked regarding making changes to the justice system as was the case with Dirty Harry’s release in 1971. Stallone later expressed regret for not developing the screenplay further and felt he should have been in the director’s chair instead of Cosmatos. Beyond the cool exterior of a flashy MTV street hero, Cobra was simply not a deep enough character to be grounded in a reality that audiences could relate to.

