The Big Picture Sylvester Stallone's rise to stardom is one of the most remarkable underdog stories in Hollywood history, with Rocky becoming a massive success and winning an Academy Award.

Stallone's story serves as a testament to the power of determination, talent, and perseverance in the entertainment industry, and fans can now get an intimate look at his life and career in the upcoming Netflix documentary Sly on November 3rd.

Sylvester Stallone has had one of the most unlikely superstar stories seen in Hollywood, and is ripe for the telling from a new Netflix documentary, with the release date for the highly anticipated Sly just announced by the streamer. Stallone's rise to stardom is often described as one of the most remarkable underdog stories in Hollywood history. He was a struggling actor and screenwriter who wrote the script for Rocky in just three days. Despite facing numerous rejections, he persevered and eventually convinced producers to allow him to star in the film. Rocky went on to become a massive success, winning the Academy Award for Best Picture and turning Stallone into a household name.

Stallone's career has spanned several decades, and he has remained relevant in Hollywood despite the ever-changing industry. His ability to adapt to different eras of filmmaking and continue to find success is a testament to his talent and work ethic. Not just an actor; he's also a talented writer and filmmaker. He wrote or co-wrote many of his most famous films, including all the Rocky and Rambo movies. This level of creative control allowed him to shape the characters and stories to his vision.

The Legacy of Sly

Image via MGM

Stallone's life has had its share of ups and downs, including personal and professional challenges. His ability to bounce back from setbacks and continue pursuing his passion is an inspiring aspect of his career. His story serves as a testament to the power of determination, talent, and perseverance in the entertainment industry, and come November 3rd, fans can share in the life and career of the man behind "the Italian Stallion."

The documentary is directed by Thom Zimny, and is produced by Sean Stuart, Bill Zanker, Sam Delcanto, Braden Aftergood, Jon Beyer, Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, and Sylvester Stallone. Sly will drop on Netflix on November 3rd.

Netflix's official logline for the documentary states: