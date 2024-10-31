It goes without saying that Sylvester Stallone has had an extremely successful career in Hollywood, even until now; however, he has also faced a couple of failures, one of which is his 2001 film Driven, which he starred in, wrote, and produced. Even so, decades after its critical and commercial failure, Driven is heading to the renowned streamer Prime Video next month, where it will surely gain even more viewers and possibly find success with a new fan base.

Released by Warner Bros., the sports production was a box office flop as it amassed only $32 million against a $72 million budget. Not to mention, it received generally negative reviews from critics and currently holds a 14% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the site’s consensus stating "underdeveloped characters, silly plot dynamics, and obvious CG effects" as some of its faults. Reports also reveal that the iconic Stallone supposedly regrets making Driven, while TV host Jay Leno and film critic Richard Roeper have described it as “the worst car film ever made, and a terrible depiction of auto racing.”

Directed by Renny Harlin, Driven follows a talented rookie race-car driver, Jimmy Bly, who starts losing his focus and begins to slip in the race rankings. His overly ambitious promoter brother pressures him, as does his romance with his arch-rival's (Beau Brandenburg) girlfriend, Sophia. His paraplegic team owner, Carl Henry, then convinces former racing star Joe Tanto to come out of retirement to mentor Jimmy. However, Joe must deal with his own trauma from a racing accident to help the rising star. Kip Pardue portrays Jimmy, while Stallone plays Joe Tanto, and Burt Reynolds stars as Carl Henry.

Sylvester Stallone Keeps Expanding His Acting Portfolio

Stallone’s acting career spans over five decades, during which he has earned numerous accolades for his exemplary performances. He gained global recognition in 1976 as Rocky Balboa in the first film of the Rocky franchise, his most successful work to date. The legendary actor became even more renowned when he played the PTSD-plagued soldier John Rambo in five Rambo films from 1982 to 2019.

Most recently, Stallone is involved in the Paramount+ crime series Tulsa King, in which he has starred since 2022 as his first leading role in a scripted television series. Tulsa King premiered in 2022 and was renewed for a second season shortly after, which debuted on September 15, 2024. The successful series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A. C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

Driven will launch on Prime Video on November 1, while Stallone's latest series, Tulsa King, is streaming on Paramount+.