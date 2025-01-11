For decades, Sylvester Stallone has enjoyed critical acclaim as an underdog fighter in the Rocky movie franchise and amassed incredible box office receipts as an action star with the Rambo franchise. His recent small-screen hit Tulsa King successfully balanced his tough guy image with his natural sense of humor as a mobster out of touch with the times. Comedy was never Stallone’s strong suit, which is why he was open to working with a risk-taking filmmaker like John Hughes in the early ‘90s.

In 1990, Stallone sought to follow in the footsteps of his friendly rival Arnold Schwarzenegger, following his transition from action to the Ivan Reitman-helmed comedy hits such as Twins and Kindergarten Cop. An admirer of Hughes’ filmography, he signed on to work with The Breakfast Club director on a feuding neighbors comedy titled Bartholomew Vs. Neff. In addition to Stallone, Hughes was set to re-team with close friend and frequent collaborator John Candy in the hopes of recapturing the buddy movie magic they made with the holiday classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

Sylvester Stallone and John Candy Were Set To Play Feuding Chicago Neighbors

Of any actor who ever had the opportunity to be directed by Hughes, Candy shared the closest friendship with the ex-National Lampoon writer. As documented in Kurt Honeycutt’s book John Hughes: A Life in Film, the pair had a common interest in comedic styles, music, and most importantly, family values. As a result, Candy became Hughes’ muse for adult comedies, just as Molly Ringwald was for his teen classics.

Unlike Candy’s past directors, Hughes found the perfect balance between his jolly nature and his underlying sensitivity in the role of traveling salesman Del Griffith in Planes, Trains and Automobiles. Additionally, Candy’s carefree personality was the perfect contrast to Steve Martin’s uptight ad executive Neal Page. These traits had the potential to apply to a pairing with the macho-driven Stallone, who shared a similar chemistry to Kurt Russell’s loose-screwed cop in 1989’s Tango & Cash.

Set up at Stallone’s home studio Carolco Pictures, Bartholomew Vs. Neff would have seen the star of Rocky play an ex-baseball player whose friendship with Chicago neighbor Candy as a corporate banker devolves into madness and hatred. Like Hughes' previous projects with Planes and The Great Outdoors, Bartholomew Vs. Neff would share similar themes about class conflict and polar opposites struggling to get along. As his other comedic roles in 1984's Rhinestone, 1991's Oscar, and 1992's Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot were simply over-exaggerations of his established action-hero persona, Stallone believed that Hughes had the potential to capture his humorous side by playing himself. Not only did Hughes change the perception of Candy as a heavyset comedian, but he also took a risk by putting the smart-aleck talents of child actor Macaulay Culkin on full display in the biggest hit of his career, Home Alone.