Sylvester Stallone is undoubtedly one of Hollywood's most resilient and tenacious actors, who, despite occasional lulls in his career, has starred in a box-office No. 1 film across six consecutive decades. In the past couple of years, he has also branched out into television, starring in the hugely successful Paramount+ crime series Tulsa King as mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi. Stallone's portfolio includes more than 80 feature films, and he has often been involved in writing, directing and producing, proving his talents stretch well beyond his muscular physique.

It was the sporting drama Rocky movies, which he wrote and starred in, that shot Stallone into the spotlight, but he has gone on to achieve success in a wide variety of genres, including action, comedy and thriller. Here's a look back at some of his best movie moments in the latter category.

10 'Tango & Cash' (1989)

Directed by Andrey Konchalovskiy and Albert Magnoli

Image via Warner Bros.

LAPD officers Ray Tango (Stallone) and Gabriel Cash (Kurt Russell) are as similar as chalk and cheese, but their individual drug-bust success has earned the wrath of crime lord Yves Perret (Jack Palance), who frames them for murder. After being thrown into prison and at the mercy of criminals they helped convict, the mis-matched pair are forced to team-up in order to clear their names and bring down Perret.

Like any good cop buddy movie, Tango & Cash is the perfect blend of crime thriller and comedy. It is definitely one of the most rewatchable Kurt Russell movies, aided by the opposing dynamics of Stallone, who in this instance plays the straight-laced, well put-together character. Although he reverts to his signature Ramboesque style in some of the grittier scenes, Stallone pulls off the mild-mannered Clark Kent look surprisingly well.

9 'The Expendables' (2010)

Directed by Sylvester Stallone

Image via Lionsgate

Barney Ross (Stallone) is the leader of an elite team of mercenaries known as The Expendables, who are offered a contract by Mr. Church (Bruce Willis), to overthrow a brutal dictator, General Garza (David Zayas), on an island in the Gulf of Mexico. After scouting Garza's compound with the aid of their local contact, Sandra (Gisele Itié), the seasoned veterans find out someone else, with ties to the CIA, is pulling the strings and they abort the mission. When Sandra is later captured, Ross decides to go back into the lion's den and his loyal team follow him into the fray.

The Expendables is a great action thriller and Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li and other leading cast members are in their element. In a display of his multi-faceted talent, Stallone also co-wrote the screenplay alongside David Callham as well as directing the movie. Fans will be excited to learn that at the start of this month the first three Expendables movies are streaming on Netflix.

8 'Escape Plan' (2013)

Directed by Mikael Hafstrom

Image via Lionsgate Films

Ray Breslin (Stallone) makes his unconventional living ensuring prisons are inescapable by becoming an inmate and attempting to break out. Against his better judgment, Breslin lets his business partner, Lester Clark (Vincent D'Onofrio) talk him into a high-paying contract to test a non-sanctioned maximum-security prison. Once inside, he realizes he's been set up and Warden Willard Hobbes (Jim Caviezel) is determined that Breslin remains locked up indefinitely. Luckily, fellow prisoner Emil Rottmeyer (Arnold Schwarzenegger) agrees to help Breslin, and together they come up with the Escape Plan of the century.

As far as movies about breaking out of prison go, Escape Plan is one of the more entertaining offerings, with a thrilling premise and exciting action. For years, Stallone and Schwarzenegger harbored quite an intense rivalry, but this appears to have blossomed into friendly camaraderie. Which is fortunate, because they make a really great on-screen team.

7 'Nighthawks' (1981)

Directed by Bruce Malmuth, Gary Nelson and Sylvester Stallone

Image via Universal Pictures

An international terrorist by the name of Heymar 'Wulfgar' Reinhardt (Rutger Hauer) has been tracked to the U.S. and British expert Peter Hartman (Nigel Davenport) selects N.Y.P.D. detectives Deke DaSilva (Stallone) and Matthew Fox (Billy Dee Williams) to join the Anti-Terrorist Action Command. ATAC's shoot-to-kill policy doesn't sit well with DaSilva, but he quickly learns a soft-handed approach will not work with this ruthless and sadistic killer.

Nighthawks was the first action thriller Stallone starred in, but his character DaSilva is more the reserved moody hero than the blow 'em up warrior he later became more renowned for. Perhaps if more impassioned movies like this and the earlier F.I.S.T. were more profitable at the box office, Stallone's acting career might have taken a completely different direction.

6 'Demolition Man' (1993)

Directed by Marco Brambilla

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In 1996, criminals are incarcerated in cryo-prisons and their violent tendencies removed by psychological reprogramming while they are in stasis. With all violence eradicated, by 2032, the metropolitan area of San Angeles has evolved into a peaceful utopia where anything bad for you is illegal. When psychopathic killer Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes) somehow manages to escape and commit several 'murder, death, kills', a police force armed with glow-rods are ill-equipped to handle the situation. In desperation, they thaw out and reinstate police officer John Spartan (Stallone), the man responsible for Phoenix's initial capture. Phoenix and Spartan are both relics of a forgotten era and the future is about to get a rude awakening.

Demolition Man, which ranks as one of Sandra Bullock's best movies, is as funny as it is thrilling. Stallone is brilliant as the bullish unfiltered cop and Bullock's faux pas on 20th century slang are hilarious. Watching the film today, it's fun to note the predictions the writers made about the future, which is now only 8 short years away.

5 'F.I.S.T.' (1978)

Directed by Norman Jewison

Image via United Artists

In the 1930s, Johnny Kovak (Stallone) is a rebellious Cleveland warehouse worker who joins the Federation of Inter-State Truckers and works his way up the organization. Using a mix of mettle and muscle, Kovak gets the president of Consolidated Trucking to eventually sign a labor agreement and travels the mid-west recruiting more members. His success arouses interest from local mobsters, who want in on the action and by 1957, F.I.S.T. is a very influential union, with about two million members, but internal conflict and corruption run rampant.

Stallone's portrayal of Kovak, who is loosely based on former Teamsters union president Jimmy Hoffa, is powerful and compelling and presents a realistic representation of union life at that time. While it may not be in the same league as classic Norman Jewison movies like In The Heat of the Night and Moonstruck, F.I.S.T. is a captivating thriller with a talented cast and well worth watching.

4 'Cliffhanger' (1993)

Directed by Renny Harlin

Image via TriStar Pictures

Rapt with guilt over the death of a fellow climber, Ranger Gabe Walker (Stallone) leaves his mountain rescue unit. When he returns 8 months later to collect his belongings, a distress call from a team of stranded climbers forces Gabe back into action. But it turns out the call was faked by a gang of international thieves led by Eric Qualen (John Lithgow). The ruthless criminals need a ranger's expertise to help them retrieve three suitcases containing $100 million dollars that are scattered somewhere in the mountain range.

Cliffhanger is a very appropriate name for this thrilling mountain climbing movie that will get anyone's heart racing. As well as being Stallone's redemption from the embarrassing disaster that was Stop or my Mom Will Shoot, the film made it into the Guinness Book of World Records for the costliest aerial stunt ever performed.

3 'The Expendables 2' (2012)

Directed by Simon West

Image via Lionsgate

In this superb sequel, CIA man Church (Bruce Willis) recruits Barney Ross (Stallone) and his team of Expendables for what appears to be a simple retrieval mission somewhere in Albania. But things go awry and a villain named Vilain (Jean-Claude Van Damme) proves the team is in fact expendable by taking one of them out. The package Ross and his men were attempting to recover contains information on a Russian plutonium mine, and they have to do whatever it takes to stop it falling into the wrong hands, but now they're also driven by a need to avenge their fallen comrade.

Expendables 2 is definitely the best in the franchise so far, with a cast list that reads like the who's who directory of action stars. While Stallone leads the charge, he doesn't hog the limelight and the thrills and spills are well dispersed with wonderful snippets of boys' club humor. It's also great to see Van Damme and Chuck Norris back in action.

2 'Cop Land' (1997)

Directed by James Mangold

Image via Miramax

Freddy Heflin (Stallone) has always held police officers in high esteem, but due to a hearing impairment, he could never pass the physical required to join their leagues. Instead, Heflin settles for the role of Sheriff of the small town of Garrison, New Jersey, which is also home to lots of NYPD cops. An attempted cover-up of a shooting involving a police Lieutenant's nephew, brings Internal Affairs investigator Moe Tilden (Robert De Niro) to town and Heflin finds himself torn between loyalty to the force and upholding the law.

In the same way that Heflin was underrated by the 'real cops' in the story, Cop Land was underrated by critics. Stallone's stellar performance, as a man on an emotional roller coaster, seemed to go unnoticed in Hollywood. The role did, however, earn him a Best Actor Award at the Stockholm Film Festival; at least our European friends recognize talent when they see it. For fans of crime thrillers or Stallone, this movie is a must-see.

1 'First Blood' (1982)

Directed by Ted Kotcheff

Image via Orion Pictures

First Blood, which is based on a real-life World War II veteran, tells the tale of John Rambo (Stallone) who, while looking up an old Vietnam buddy, passes through the sleepy town of Hope. The town's self-important Sheriff, Will Teasle (Brian Dennehy), takes an instant dislike to Rambo and his unkempt appearance and doesn't hesitate to arrest him for vagrancy. At the police station, Rambo is harassed and assaulted by Teasle's officers, triggering distressing flashbacks of torture during the war, and he loses control, fighting his way to freedom. While in bloodthirsty pursuit, Deputy Sergeant Galt (Jack Starrett) gets killed, and it isn't long before an army-sized posse out for vengeance is on Rambo's tail.

First Blood is the first in a series of five Rambo movies and the debut of Stallone's most iconic character other than Rocky. The film is action-packed and emotionally charged and viewers can't help but be outraged by the horrendous treatment this vulnerable veteran received during the war and when he came home.