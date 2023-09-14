As one of the most well-known actors alive today, the rise of Sylvester Stallone is very akin to that of his breakout role as Rocky, with his rollercoaster life filled with the sorts of ups and downs one has come to expect from the boxing movie franchise.

An actor with a fantastic filmography, Stallone's name alone linked to a production provides enormous pulling power proving just how popular the man has been and still is. Subjects of celebrity documentaries are rarely poorly picked, especially those by Netflix who have become somewhat of a powerhouse in the genre. With the celebrity documentary certainly providing great success for Netflix, especially when one considers the plethora of great celeb docs on the streaming platform, and the life of Sylvester Stallone already beautifully cinematic, it was only a matter of time before the two would join forces.

Sly is a project by Netflix that has already accumulated quite the following due to its subject matter and, with important news about the movie filtering through regularly including its release date, here is everything we know about Sly so far.

When Is 'Sly' Coming Out?

Netflix announced that Sly will be released on November 3, 2023, which means that there really is not long to wait until this highly-anticipated documentary hits our screens. The documentary will also be having its world premiere as the closing night film at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, September 16.

Where Can You Watch 'Sly'?

Unsurprisingly, given their well-documented involvement in the project, Sly will be exclusively released on Netflix. For those who do not have a subscription to the streaming platform and need one in time for Sly, or perhaps want to catch up on some of the other great Netflix celeb docs, a subscription with ads costs $6.99 per month, an ad-free subscription that supports one device costs $9.99 per month, and an ad-free version supporting two devices costing $15.49 per month.

Is There a Trailer For 'Sly'?

Much to the delight of fans, the first teaser trailer for Sly was released on June 30, 2023.

The trailer begins with Stallone spouting some of the Rocky-esque inspirational quotes he has become synonymous with, especially considering his lesser-known work in the writing room on many of his films. Although short, the teaser clearly shows just how intimate the film is going to be with Stallone's life, already showing the viewer a cavalcade of images from his youth through to now. It seems as if most of the documentary will cover sacrifices made in the pursuit of great filmmaking, a topic that is not so common in the celebrity documentary genre.

From his work on Rambo to all four Expendables movies, and even his mold-breaking turn in Tulsa King, it is likely there will be no stone unturned in Stallone's storied filmmaking career.

Who Will Be Appearing In 'Sly?'

Of course, many great celebrity documentaries will seek out fascinating subjects to interview that can offer a variety of viewpoints on the person in question. Although there is not much information regarding exactly who will appear in Sly, apart from Stallone himself of course, it is possible there may be some fascinating appearances throughout the film's runtime from ex-colleagues to Stallone's family. Stallone has had long-standing relationships with stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, and Michael B. Jordan, so we could see them make appearances in documentary as well.

In fact, Stallone's family are now used to being interviewed about their lives and the life of Sylvester, with the Paramount+ reality show The Family Stallone having already been renewed for Season 2.

What Is 'Sly' About?

The official synopsis for Sly reads:

"For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life."

Who Is Making 'Sly'?

To accurately capture such an intimate look at an icon, a director with experience was necessary for Sly. Thankfully, the movie is definitely in safe hands, with Primetime Emmy winner Thom Zimny (Springsteen on Broadway) at the helm of the production. Zimny has experience working on the stories of some huge names including the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash, and even Elvis Presley. Sly is produced by Sean Stuart (The Devil's Harmony) with Braden Aftergood (Nobody) as executive producer and Tyler Strickland (Edge of the Earth) as composer.

