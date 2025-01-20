In the ‘80s. Sylvester Stallone found a second wind in his career when he portrayed Vietnam veteran-turned-fugitive John Rambo in 1982’s First Blood. After years of struggling to prove to Hollywood that he was more than Rocky, the original Rambo entry landed Stallone his second highly successful movie franchise. Battling his way through corrupt authorities and the militia of enemy terrorists with bullets and a Bowie knife, Rambo transformed the once-punchy actor into one of the biggest action stars of the decade.

Despite the huge success Stallone found in First Blood, Rambo was quick to become a franchise after the star and filmmakers’ decision to reverse course on the character’s tragic fate. Rather than continue on the character study route mixed with suspense, Rambo ultimately devolved from his literary roots with each Rambo sequel to reflect a change of attitude in America. When the final entry, Rambo: Last Blood, came along in 2019, the troubled war veteran with post-traumatic stress had grown into an almost invincible one-man army.

Sylvester Stallone Tried To Soften Rambo's Image in 'First Blood'

Image via Orion Pictures

The 1972 novel First Blood by David Morrell was a reflection of the struggles Vietnam vets were facing upon returning stateside from the war. Rambo’s abuse at the hands of Sheriff Will Teasle upon drifting into the small Washington State town soon explodes into a violent killing spree while fleeing for his life. Having already established himself with an underdog persona with his creation of Rocky, Stallone, as a screenwriter, doubled down on the troubled vet’s mistreatment with one key difference.

Deviating from Morrell’s novel in which Rambo’s PTSD becomes the cause for his violent rampage, Stallone simply softened the character by wounding his law enforcement foes with his signature Bowie knife and handmade traps in the woods instead of outright killing them. Though it took away from the character’s psychotic nature in the book, this singular change kept First Blood from going darker than it already was. Additionally, it was part of Stallone’s brand to play a role everyone in the audience could root for.

Then there was the controversial decision to change the tragic ending from the First Blood book in which Rambo dies at the hands of Colonel Trautman (Richard Crenna). In wanting to create a message about hope for the veterans as opposed to emphasizing a dark fate for their service, Stallone, along with the producers at Carolco Pictures, pushed for Rambo’s survival, surrendering himself to the authorities. Though it was speculated that they were not changing the ending for a sequel, ultimately what would follow in the course of the next several films was a clear evolution of this troubled character.

The 'First Blood' Sequels Turned Sylvester Stallone's Rambo Into a Living G.I. Joe