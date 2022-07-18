When you think of Sylvester Stallone, you think of a person who will not pull any punches. He is certainly not doing that in his recent dispute with Rocky producer, Irwin Winkler. The 76-year-old actor has begun to voice his frustration about his lack of ownership rights on franchises like Rocky - a film he helped to make famous when he starred in it.

Stallone recently shared a photo of Winkler on his Instagram page, with Winkler depicted as a knife-tongued serpent. The photo was accompanied by a caption from Stallone in which he labeled his depiction of Winkler as being “flattering”. He said he wants the producer to give him “what’s left of [his] rights back" to the film:

“A VERY Flattering portrait of The Great Rocky/ Creed Producer, IRWIN WINKLER, from one of the country‘s greatest artist … ALSO after IRWIN controlling ROCKY for over 47 years, and now CREED, I really would like have at least a little WHAT’s LEFT of my RIGHTS back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN - I believe That would be a FAIR gesture from this 93-year-old gentleman? … This is a painful subject That eats at my soul because I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my children, but it’s always great hearing from the loyal fans… Keep Punching”

The character at the center of the Rocky franchise, Rocky Balboa, was created by Stallone in 1976. The actor had written in just three days a 90-page script for the project, and the first Rocky film won three Oscars, with Stallone earning a couple of nominations. The actor has gone on to star in the 2015 spinoff of the film Creed, where he reprised his role as Balboa. Stallone is a producer on all Creed films and even the latest addition, Creed III, though he will not star in the upcoming film. It will be the first film from the Rocky and Creed franchises that Stallone will not appear in.

Per a 2019 interview with Variety, Stallone had complained about his lack of ownership of the franchise, stating that he had “zero ownership of Rocky” and he wanted a cut given that he had invented it. Each time he had broached the conversation in the past, the actor says that he was shut down and the reason given was he was paid fairly for his work. “It was shocking that it never came to be, but I was told, ‘Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?’ I was furious,” the actor said.

Winkler has produced every Rocky film and spinoff and is yet to comment on the recent comments by Stallone. The next installment in the franchise is the release of Creed III on November 28.

