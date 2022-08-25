Superhero action thriller Samaritan, which stars a grizzled and weathered Sylvester Stallone as the titular retired hero, premieres on Prime Video August 26. Collider is excited to premiere a new clip, where Stallone faces off against a group of villains to save the life of his young neighbor.

The brand-new clip titled “We’ll Do This” sees Stallone's character Mr. Smith, once known as the super-powered vigilante and Granite City's protector Samaritan, in the belly of the beast. In a factory surrounded by gun-wielding thugs, the clip reveals that Sam, Smith's thirteen-year-old neighbor played by Javon “Wanna” Walton (Euphoria, The Umbrella Academy) had been kidnapped by Pilou Asbaek's character, Cyrus. Cyrus taunts the former hero as he descends the flight of stairs to meet him face-to-face, to which Smith replies by saying "Let him go, and we'll do this.. You and me." While Smith gets in his face, the fight doesn't have a chance to get going as the clip ends there, with viewers that want to see the two throw down will have to see the film.

Sam and Smith are at the center of the film as the story follows the young boy attempting to pull the reported dead vigilante out of retirement to save the city from a rising crime wave. In addition to Stallone, Walton, and Asbaek, the film also stars an all-star cast that includes Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black) as Tiffany Cleary, Sophia Tatum (F9: The Fast Saga) as Sil, Moises Arias (The Kings of Summer) as Reza, Martin Starr (Freaks and Geeks) as Albert Casler, Jared Odrick (Jade) as Farshad and Michael Aaron Milligan (Outer Banks) as Arthur Holloway.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'Samaritan': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Samaritan is directed by Overlord director Julius Avery adapting a script penned by Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room, Season of the Witch). Stallone also serves as producer on the project alongside Braden Aftergood with the film being produced by Balboa Productions and distributed by Metro Goldwyn Mayer Picture. This is the second narrative film produced by Stallone's Balboa Productions after 2019's Rambo: Last Blood. Schut also serves as and executive producer on the film with David Kern, Adam Rosenberg, and Guy Riedel.

Samaritan is set to premiere on Prime Video this August 26. You can check out the new clip for the upcoming superhero action thriller as well as read its official synopsis down below: