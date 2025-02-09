Poker has always been a confusing game. Movies like Casino Royale make the idea of sitting in fancy rooms, going all in on a bluff, and shocking everyone with a bold move seem tempting. However, Shade gives a new look at the smaller, messier side of poker that is more focused on how you play rather than what you win. Shade follows a trio of grifters, Vernon (Stuart Townsend), Miller (Gabriel Byrne), and Tiffany (Thandiwe Newton), as they attempt to con their way through high-stakes poker games to get rich and pay off their debts. In the end, it culminates in a showdown between Sylvester Stallone's legendary con man/poker player, Dean, and the boy wonder of a card player, Vernon. The world Shade presents is a fascinating one that allows a colorful cast of characters to reign supreme to keep that world unique and intriguing. Whilst it may be hard to believe at times, Shade's use of amorality nicely explores the idea of honor, or lack thereof, amongst thieves.

'Shade' Delivers a World of Amorality and Betrayal That Is Fascinating To Watch

Image via DEJ Productions

Shade’s main focus is the art of the con, with Dean describung it as magic during the opening credits. From the start, we are thrown into the world of lies and deceit with the legend of Dean being held up at a mafia poker game whilst trying to cheat. It's difficult to fathom how characters like Dean, Miller, and Vernon, who are openly known as conmen, are even entertained, yet their presence underscores the morally dubious nature of this world. Characters in positions of respect and seniorityt, like Malini (Patrick Bauchau), reward dishonesty — inviting Dean to his poker games — while denouncing honesty, as seen when Jennings (Jamie Foxx) goes off script and refuses to cheat.

Flipping this kind of normalized morality helps to make the plot unpredictable. Perhaps the best example of this is the scene where Tiffany reveals she only seduced an annoying partygoer to steal his kidney. Leading up to the reveal, it is only exciting because we can't believe how quickly this man has folded to Tiffany, and it is even rather comedic. However, the sudden entrance of surgeons effectively summarizes the idea that everyone is working an angle and the floor can drop from underneath you at any moment. This scene also highlights the fact that the consequences of everyone's cons are very real, heightening the tension during the final card game and the Mexican standoff later.

'Shade's Fantastic Cast Is Easily Its Greatest Strength