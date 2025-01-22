Sylvester Stallone has had an illustrious career and some massive hits, including the Rocky franchise, the Rambo franchise, The Expendables, and many more. The 78-year-old actor can still give many action stars a run for their money and is loved and defended by his fans very loyally. The actor is currently all the rage among fans thanks to his turn as Dwight in Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King, as the second season of the comedy crime drama has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. While fans are loving his gangster role, in a new Instagram post the actor credited one of his “underrated” roles which could serve as Tulsa King prequel.

The actor took to social media and posted a picture from his 2000 action thriller Get Carter and wrote, “It’s interesting that 25 years ago I was acting in one of my BEST films, the underrated ‘Get Carter.’” The actor further pondered, “now that I look back at it, it looks like I was subconsciously preparing myself to play Dwight Manfredi in 'Tulsa King' 25 years later! Let’s just call it a prequel!”

What Is ‘Get Carter’ About?

Tulsa King sees Stallone as an American Mafia caporegime, Dwight, who was released from prison in New York, and sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to set up a criminal organization. Get Carter sees him as a Vegas mobster, Jack Carter, who comes home to Seattle to bury his brother after an apparent car accident but soon realizes that there’s more to his brother’s death. In both, Stallone plays a protagonist who has to come to a somewhat unfamiliar environment after a considerable amount of time has passed. These roles are layered as both Dwight and Jack are not necessarily “good guys.” But the similarities cease to exist beyond these, as Tulsa King and Get Carter are very distinct stories.

Upon its release, Get Carter directed by Stephen Kay from a script by David McKenna, got mixed reviews from both fans and critics. Furthermore, the film flopped at the box office, with worldwide earnings of approximately $19 million against a production budget of nearly $64 million. It has an 11% Rotten Tomatoes score. The movie also stars Miranda Richardson, Rachael Leigh Cook, Alan Cumming, Mickey Rourke, John C. McGinley, Michael Caine, Rhona Mitra, Johnny Strong and more.

Tulsa King is available to stream on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

Watch on Paramount+