Sylvester Stallone, despite being a Hollywood staple and major star ever since Rocky won Best Picture at the Oscars in 1977, has never had a starring role in a television series — until now. Deadline reports that the actor is in talks to join and executive produce Kansas City, a new drama series for Paramount+, from Hell or High Water director Taylor Sheridan and Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter.

The series is set to follow Italian mob man Sal— played by Stallone — who is forced to relocate to the titular Kansas City and is faced with the task of establishing himself in a town that could not be more incompatible with the mafia life. On an unconventional path to power, Sal will discover a surprising and unsuspecting set of characters who follow him on his journey to make his mark on the quiet midwestern town.

The series will be Stallone’s first official foray into long-term appearances on television, having made a number of cameos appearances on shows like Police Story and This Is Us, as well as appearances as himself on Saturday Night Live and The Muppet Show. Kansas City is also Stallone’s first project with Sheridan, who currently dominates the television drama market with shows like Mayor of Kingstown, Yellowstone, and its upcoming spinoff, Yellowstone: 1883.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Becomes Biggest Paramount+ Premiere to Date

“Taylor is a prolific creator because of the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “To be able to have the legendary, transcendent Sylvester playing one of these characters is truly a privilege. And on top of that, we have Terence producing the project with us, who is responsible for some of the most captivating, deeply respected television shows in history. We are thrilled that ViacomCBS has partnered with us to help tell this story.”

Sheridan’s most recent project with Paramount+, Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner, debuted on the service as their biggest premiere to date since rebranding from the name CBS All Access, and has already exceeded Yellowstone’s success on the platform. He is set to executive produce Kansas City alongside Winter and Stallone, as well as Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari of 101 Studios. There is currently no release date for Kansas City.

‘1883’ Trailer Features Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series The new series is set to land on Paramount Network and Paramount+ on December 19.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email