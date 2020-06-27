‘Sym-Bionic Titan’ Review: Genndy Tartakovsky’s Heart, Body, and Mind on Display

Listen / download here:



You’ve probably heard of Samurai Jack and Dexter’s Laboratory, and if you’re a Genndy Tartakovsky fan, you know all about Star Wars: Clone Wars, Primal and Hotel Transylvania, too. But there’s a good chance you might have missed out on his 2010 animated Cartoon network series Sym-Bionic Titan.

The 20-episodes, one-season series (which is streaming on Netflix now) follows three young alien beings — Lance, Ilana, and Octus — who have the ability to combine to form a giant robotic warrior. But when they’re not battling giant kaiju, they must attempt to blend into suburbia, all while protecting their new adopted home from the same beings that threatened to destroy their home world. We gave this one a revisit 10 years later thanks to a listener recommendation (Thanks, Jesse!), but was it good enough to avoid The Dip? Tune in to find out!

