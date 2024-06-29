The Big Picture Hono Studio unveils a 1/6 scale Symbiote Spider-Man figure with bendable features and a cloth suit.

Hono Studio, known for comic book figures, collaborates with Hot Toys for wider recognition.

There is no official release date for the figure yet.

One of the coolest iterations of arguably the most popular comic book character just got a dark new toy. The official Hono Studio Instagram unveiled a new Symbiote Spider-Man figure which shows the web head donning his iconic black comic book suit with the white web logo on his chest and back. The new figure measures at a 1/6 scale and also comes with web strings and a web backpack, and also has a bendable feature that allows him to pose in multiple positions. Perhaps the coolest part of the figure is the cloth suit, which gives it an even more real feel with creases and areas that don't fit perfectly, emulating the feel that a real person is inside.

This is Hono Studio's second Marvel figure this week, with the toy company previously announcing a new Wolverine figure also based on his appearance in Marvel Comics. Hono appears to have developed a relationship with Hot Toys, another popular collectible-making company, as the larger and more recognized Hot Toys Instagram has been promoting Hono Studio figures. Hono seems to focus more on comic book figures, while Hot Toys makes its living off authentic and realistic figures based on characters from movies and TV shows.

Will Symbiote Spider-Man Ever Return To Live-Action?

It's been nearly 20 years since Symbiote Spider-Man last graced the screen in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3, and despite two more actors taking over the mantle after Tobey Maguire, the black suit has yet to make an appearance in live-action since. While it was never set up for Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man to get the symbiote, recent MCU and SSU (Sony Spider-Man Universe) developments might be leading Tom Holland's Spider-Man down the dark path towards the black suit.

Both post-credit scenes for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Spider-Man: No Way Home were directly tied to Tom Hardy's Venom, with the former transporting Hardy's Brock into the MCU before Kevin Feige and co. moved him right back to Sony in No Way Home. Holland's Spider-Man has faced more than his fair share of challenges since joining the MCU in Captain America: Civil War, but battling the inner demons that go along with the symbiote while also coming to terms with being poor and having no friends sure sounds like a compelling plot for a potential Spider-Man 4.

The Hono Studio Symbiote Spider-Man figure does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Symbiote Spider-Man in live-action in Spider-Man 3, now streaming on Disney+.

