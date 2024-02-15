The Big Picture HBO's upcoming series The Sympathizer will bring Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel to life.

The series explores immigrant identity and the struggles of a North Vietnamese spy in the Vietnam War.

Park Chan-wook, known for films like O ldboy , is the creative force behind the series.

Hoa Xuande is about to spill all of his secrets to Sandra Oh in the latest teaser to be released for HBO’s upcoming series, The Sympathizer. What starts as an exciting mission filled with all the action a young man could dream of, quickly goes south when a half-Vietnamese, half-French spy known as The Captain finds the enemy on his tail. Today’s teaser focuses on The Captain’s rise through the ranks as a North Vietnamese mole who finds himself torn, leaning more to the side of the South Vietnamese military. When Saigon falls, The Captain escapes to the United States where he continues to put his counterintelligence skills to the test all while schmoozing it up with the ladies and conspiring with multiple versions of Robert Downey Jr.

In what we’re considering to be a dream team project between HBO and A24, who have previously worked together on productions like Euphoria and Irma Vep, the two studios are coming together for the series which will serve as an exhilarating small-screen adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning debut novel of the same name. The show, like the book, will pull audiences back to the brutal and bloody days of the Vietnam War, and put the lens on immigrant identity as The Captain struggles to merge his many different versions all while staying sane and alive.

Our first look at the series came almost a year ago, so knowing that the project is still on course for its April 14 arrival gives us a sigh of relief. The fresh peek also digs more into the plot while showing off the characters — and many faces of Downey Jr. Along with the leading men and Oh, The Sympathizer will also feature performances from Alan Trong (The Tomorrow War), Nguyen Khan (Fatherhood), newcomer Vy Le, Toan Le (Bigfoot), Duy Nguyễn, Kayli Tran (Ambulance), VyVy Nguyen (Young Sheldon), Kieu Chinh (The Joy Luck Club), and Ky Duyen.

'The Sympathizer' Will Be the Latest Project to Come From the Iconic Park Chan-wook

From Oldboy to The Handmaiden, and Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, there’s no arguing that Park Chan-wook is an incredible force to be reckoned with in the world of action and drama. While the filmmaker has dabbled in television productions before, having lent his creative vision to the 2018 series The Little Drummer Girl and served as an executive producer on TNT’s uber-popular Snowpiercer, stepping up to the plate for The Sympathizerallowed him to open up an entirely different door that we can’t wait to step through.

Check out the brand-new teaser below and learn more about The Sympathizer in our complete guide before the title arrives on HBO on April 14.

