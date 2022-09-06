Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman are set to star in the upcoming psychological thriller, Sympathy for the Devil, from Israeli filmmaker, Yuval Adler. The film, which was written by Luke Paradise (Lost on a Mountain in Maine), has already begun production in Las Vegas.

Produced by Hammerstone, Sympathy for the Devil follows a driver (Kinnaman) who encounters a mysterious passenger (Cage) one day, leading to a possibly horrific incident as the ride progresses. The official logline reads: "A driver finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse after being forced to drive a mysterious man, “The Passenger." As their white-knuckle ride progresses, it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems."

The film's story points to a high-stakes thriller of which the newly added cast members are no strangers to. In fact, Allan Ungar, co-producer on the film, said the director had chosen the "perfect cast," claiming that the film will be a sure treat for the audience due to Adler's "unique and gritty" vision to the upcoming film. "This is a tour de force featuring two incredible actors," Ungar said, added.

Image via AppleTV

RELATED: Nic Cage to Star in 'Dream Scenario' Comedy for A24

Adler is best known for directing the 2013 film, Bethlehem, which won several awards, including the Venice Days award and six Israeli Film Academy Awards. He has also helmed the 2019 thriller The Operative and the 2020 thriller drama The Secrets We Keep. Cage's name, on the other hand, is no stranger to accolades; he notably recently appeared in the critically acclaimed film, Pig. The actor is also set to star in an A24 comedy, Dream Scenario, with Ari Aster producing.

Kinnaman also boasts first-rate acting credits, with roles in The Suicide Squad, House of Cards, and The Killing. He also currently plays the lead in Apple TV+'s For All Mankind and will participate in John Woo's forthcoming action thriller, Silent Night.

At the moment, unsurprisingly, most of the film's major details are being kept under wraps but with the star-studded names attached to the film, as well as the film's interesting premise and title, we can expect Sympathy for the Devil to be good, terrifying fun.

Capstone Global is managing international sales for Sympathy for the Devil, which will be introduced to buyers during the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival, where it is anticipated to premiere. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on the film.