This July, Nicolas Cage is back again and more unhinged than ever in RLJE Films' upcoming feature Sympathy for the Devil, and we're absolutely here for it! The upcoming film is a psychological thriller that will bring viewers through a precarious and potentially fatal "game" as Cage's character sets out to make Joel Kinnaman's life a living Hell. The film also marks the eighth RLJE feature starring Cage, which follows Mandy (2018), Color Out of Space (2019), Prisoners of Ghostland (2021), and more. Mark Ward, RLJE Film chief acquisitions officer, previously expressed his excitement for the RLJE and Cage reunion, saying that Cage "doesn't disappoint. In this film, Cage and Joel Kinnaman bring to life a suspenseful tale onscreen that will keep audiences guessing."

As the release date draws closer, we've compiled all the information we know so far about Sympathy for the Devil, including its plot, cast, crew, trailer, and more.

When and Where Is Sympathy for the Devil Releasing?

Sympathy for the Devil premieres on Friday, July 28, 2023, with the United States, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand included in the rights deal. The film will release simultaneously in theaters and On Demand.

What Is Sympathy for the Devil About?

For now, not too much is known regarding the plot for Sympathy for the Devil. The story follows a man known only as The Driver, who is forced to drive a mysterious passenger -- called simply The Passenger -- after he is held at gunpoint. So, with no other options, The Driver does as he's told, kick-starting a dangerous "game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems."

Watch the Sympathy for the Devil Trailer

The Sympathy for the Devil trailer begins with Joel Kinnaman's The Driver who heads to the hospital to see his wife. In a voiceover, Nicolas Cage notes how 'people always say "don't assume the worst,"' but that's precisely what he thinks should happen. Cue Cage's mysterious Passenger character holding The Driver at gunpoint. The Passenger's motives aren't quite clear at first, though he seems to hold resentment towards The Driver and people in general, as a devilish character is wont to do. As the trailer continues, Cage taps into his more deranged side, commanding The Driver where to go, eventually wanting to "play a little game." The rules are simple enough: The Passenger asks questions, and The Driver must answer honestly, or people will die. Of course, with a chaotic character like The Passenger, things escalate very quickly, and The Driver desperately fights to stay alive (and escape). Along with the general plot, the trailer also teases some of the darker comedy that comes through largely with The Passenger. He may be causing trouble, but he's certainly having a blast while doing so.

Who Made Sympathy for the Devil?

Sympathy for the Devil was written by Luke Paradise, who makes his feature screenwriting debut with the film. Alongside the film, Paradise has a slew of upcoming projects in development, with his closest upcoming feature being Lost on a Mountain in Maine. Yuval Adler directs Sympathy for the Devil and is well-known for previously helming the feature The Secrets We Keep. Sympathy for the Devil is produced by Nicolas Cage alongside Alex Lebovici, who recently served as a producer for Bill & Ted Face the Music, an executive producer for Padre Pio, and an executive producer for Barbarian. Allan Ungar serves as a producer and worked on projects such as Bandit and Gridlocked. Stuart Manashil is credited as a producer and is known for working on the recently released To Catch a Killer, Medieval, and the series Irma Vep. Sympathy for the Devil's executive producers are Spinning Gold's Christian Mercuri, David Haring, and Marc Goldberg, David Sullivan (The Rise of the Krays), Tim Moore (Sweetwater), Bill & Ted Face the Music's Courtney Chenn and Waylen Lin, and Jason Soto.

Who's In the Sympathy for the Devil Cast?

Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman lead the Sympathy for the Devil cast, with Cage starring as The Passenger. A longtime fixture in the film industry, Cage has had quite a busy couple of years, with a number of projects on the horizon as well. He kicked off 2023 as a gunslinger out for vengeance in the Western feature The Old Way, which was released early in January. More recently, Cage tapped back into his vampiric side, starring in the horror-comedy Renfield. The movie followed its title character (played by Nicholas Hoult), who works as a henchman for the ever-demanding Dracula (Cage) and longs to escape to a new life. Alongside Sympathy for the Devil, Cage will next star in Arcadian (formerly Sand and Stones), a Lords of War sequel, and A24's Dream Scenario. Joel Kinnaman plays The Driver in Sympathy for the Devil. Kinnaman has a lengthy filmography behind him as well, most recently starring in the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind. He is also well-known for playing Rick Flag in The Suicide Squad, as well as starring in shows like Hanna, Altered Carbon, House of Cards, and The Killing. Kinnaman will next star in The Silent Hour and John Woo's Silent Night.

Along with Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman, Sympathy for the Devil stars Kaiwi Lyman, known for Den of Thieves and American Horror Story; Cameron Lee Price, who appeared in projects such as Twincidents and Friday the 13th: Vengeance; Rich Hopkins, best known for his stunt work in projects like Smiley Face Killers and Big Life; and Alexis Zollicoffer, who recently guest starred in Quantum Leap; alongside, Oliver McCallum, Nancy Good, and more.