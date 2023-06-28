A psychological horror story like nothing that has been seen this year is coming this summer, as Sympathy for the Devil is scheduled to hit theaters next month. In anticipation of the release, an exclusive new poster featuring the lead actors of the film has been released by the studio. The upcoming tragedy will be filled with twist and turns, making the events of the plot hard to predict. After being forced to drive a mysterious passenger (Nicolas Cage) at gunpoint, a man (Joel Kinnaman) finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems.

Yuval Adler was in charge of directing the feature, bringing out the best both actors have to offer regarding their acting skills. The first trailer for Sympathy for the Devil did a good job of establishing what's at stake for both characters, as Kinnaman's shy lead just wanted to go to his wife to witness the birth of their baby. His lovely family memory will be directly affected by what Cage's unhinged character wants to do, and since both men depend on each other, they'll have to get as far as they can before they are both in imminent danger. The clock is ticking for two characters brought together by destiny.

Adler is no stranger to directing stories meant to keep audiences at the edge of their seat, as his last feature also dealt with a stressful story. The Secrets We Keep follows Maja Reid (Noomi Rapace), a Romanian refugee who simply can't escape the horrors war has left on her mind. After countless deaths, meaningless violence, and losing her home, Maja feels overwhelmed by the current state of the world. When she meets Thomas (played by Joel Kinnaman), she starts to notice certain parts of his backstory don't make sense, slowly coming to the realization that he was one of the soldiers who tore many lives apart when they arrived at Maja's home. The violence would escalate quickly after that point.

What's Next for Nicolas Cage?

After seeing himself involved in an adrenaline rush during the events of Sympathy for the Devil, Nicolas Cage will go back to the comedy that he has enjoyed performing for years, when he stars in The Retirement Plan. In Tim Brown's upcoming feature, the actor will play Matt, a man who abandoned his daughter a long time ago, vanishing without a trace. Years later, Ashley (Ashley Greene) is determined to find Cage's character, only to realize that he's not actually who he claimed he was.

