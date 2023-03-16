Audiences can soon experience another thrilling tale with Nicolas Cage as Sympathy for the Devil, an upcoming psychological thriller, has set an official release date this summer for July 28, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. The announcement comes following the film's acquisition from RLJE Films, with Yuval Adler serving as the director and a script written by Luke Paradise.

While specific details on the movie remain under wraps, Cage is attached to star alongside Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad), and will reportedly center on a man who is forced at gunpoint to drive a mysterious passenger, where he finds himself entangled in a cat-and-mouse game, with big twists and surprises in store for him. With an exciting premise, the film could offer audiences an engaging and suspenseful thrill ride when it eventually debuts this summer. No official word yet on when the first trailer will debut, but with the movie set to be released in four months, an official sneak peek is likely just around the corner.

In addition to starring in the upcoming thriller, Cage is also set to serve as a producer on the film alongside Alex Lebovici, Allan Ungar, and Stuart Manashil. Christian Mercuri executive produces the project with David Haring, Marc Goldberg, David Sullivan, Tim Moore, Jason Soto, Courtney Chenn, and Waylen Lin. “This is our eighth collaboration with Nicolas Cage, which includes Mandy, a critically acclaimed film that has a huge cult following,” said RLJE Film chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward. “Once again, he doesn’t disappoint. In this film, Cage and Joel Kinnaman bring to life a suspenseful tale on screen that will keep audiences guessing.”

Image via RLJE Films

What Else Does Nicolas Cage Have in Store?

Alongside the eventual release of Sympathy for the Devil, Cage is also set to star as Dracula with Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina in Renfield, an upcoming horror comedy that centers on the titular servant to the legendary vampire. Additional projects the actor is attached to star in include Dream Scenario, a comedy with Michael Cera, Longlegs, an upcoming horror film from director Oz Perkins, and The Retirement Plan, in which he will co-star with Ron Pearlman. With so many projects currently in development, fans of Cage have a lot to look forward to as his career continues without any evidence of slowing down anytime soon.

Sympathy for the Devil debuts this summer on July 28. Check out Collider's interview with Cage about his role as Dracula in Renfield and the inspirations he drew from to channel his performance below.