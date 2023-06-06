The first trailer for the Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman-led Sympathy for the Devil is out, and it is creepy as hell. The movie was first announced last year with The Secrets We Keep director Yuval Adler at the helm. While the plot details for the psychological horror are kept tightly under wraps the new trailer gives us an insight into this unhinged ride.

"People always say, 'Don't assume the worst,'" says Cage's character, who is referred to as The Passenger. He set the theme of the movie saying, "Sometimes the worst is exactly what you should assume," as we see him carjacking Kinnaman, who is set to drive to the hospital for the birth of his child. But instead, he’s forced to drive at gunpoint as The Passenger starts to show his true colors. Soon they get into a game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that everything is not as it seems.

What’s Sympathy for the Devil About?

By the looks of the trailer Cage and Kinnaman have managed to get into their character’s skin. Cage plays the role with pure insanity and proves he doesn’t mind pulling the trigger for any small reason, and Kinnaman aka The Driver seems like a person who has no idea how he ended up in this situation on the most important night of his life. The movie seems to take place through the night in and around Las Vegas as these two grapple with the consequence of their situation.

Image via RLJE Films

RELATED: The Doomed History of the Tim Burton/Nicolas Cage Superman Movie Explained

The movie looks spooky with a hint of horror, which is only enhanced by the actors’ performances. It remains to be seen what twists and turns scribe Luke Paradise’s script offers. The power-packed talent both in front and behind the camera promises a delicious offering for the fans of the psychological horror genre and for the audience that enjoys blood and gore.

Along with Cage and Kinnaman, the movie also features Hawaiian actor Kaiwi Lyman, Cameron Lee Price, Rich Hopkins, Nancy Good, Alexis Zollicoffer, Oliver McCallum, and more. Cage also produces alongside Alex Lebovici, Allan Ungar, and Stuart Manashil. While Christian Mercuri executive produces the project with David Haring, Marc Goldberg, David Sullivan, Tim Moore, Jason Soto, Courtney Chenn, and Waylen Lin. This is the second feature this year for Cage in the horror genre as he was seen as Dracula, earlier this year in Renfield.

Sympathy for the Devil is set to release in theaters on July 28. You can check out the new trailer below: