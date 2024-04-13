The Big Picture Synanon was founded in 1958 as a rehab facility for drug addicts, offering unorthodox methods.

Synanon grew in popularity by the 60s and 70s, expanding its activities to include "lifestylers" and children.

The downfall of Synanon involved violence, forced vasectomies, and loss of public favor, leading to its closure in 1991.

How does a cult become a cult? How does a group of people that are often just trying to do something different, and sometimes even good, with their lives devolve into cult-ish behavior? Basically, since the advent of streaming, numerous docuseries have tried their hand at investigating this bizarre pipeline, from Wild Wild Country to Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults to The Vow. Now, Max is back at the game with The Synanon Fix: Did the Cure Become a Cult?, a four-episode-long Rory Kennedy miniseries about how a facility aimed at helping people with drug addictions eventually became one of the biggest cults in the United States. With its first two episodes already available on the platform and two more to drop on April 15 and April 22, the show aims to tell the whole story of this institution, from the moment it opened its door to addicts in the 50s to its collapse in the early 90s. So far, at least, the series has proved to be a wild ride and an interesting watch for anyone that can't help but wonder about the specifics of such organizations.

But what organization exactly are we talking about here? Though Synanon was big and popular enough to get its own feature film in 1965 starring Eartha Kitt, and though its methods are still used by shady rehab programs for so-called "troubled teens", the cult isn't necessarily the most well-known of its kind. Its founder, Chuck Dederich, never quite became such an infamous name as, say, Charles Manson or Keith Raniere, though he does have at least one attempted murder on his resume. So what is the gist of The Synanon Fix? What do you need to know before jumping into this cult docuseries? Well, let's take a trip to the past and examine the true story of Chuck Dederich and his rehab-program-turned-religious-movement, shall we?

Synanon Opened Its Doors to Drug Addicts in 1958

Often credited with creating lines that are now intimately associated with getting rid of an addiction, such as "This is the first day of the rest of your life", Chuck Dederich started his career in rehab as a former alcoholic that had grown disillusioned with AA. His main concern was that the traditional organization did not accept people that were hooked to other substances. Meanwhile, its younger sibling, Narcotics Anonymous, was still too disorganized in the late 50s to provide an alternative to those that were trying to kick habits such as heroin. Thus, in 1958, Dederich started a rehab program that he initially dubbed Tender Loving Care. Soon enough, though, this new method/facility would change its name to Synanon, a meaningless term that mixes elements from words like symposium and anonymous, as explained in The Synanon Fix.

Dederich's way of helping his, for lack of a better word, patients was quite unorthodox. For starters, all addicts that joined Synanon were supposed to get clean completely cold turkey, with no help from substances such as methadone. Then, there was the Synanon game. Much like AA, Synanon had group sessions as the core of its treatment method. However, in these meetings, people were expected and even encouraged to vent their frustrations as aggressively as possible to others, even hurling offenses at their fellow Synanites. The only thing that was forbidden was physical violence. Despite sounding more than a little strange to modern ears, this method was a welcome innovation in the late 50s to early 60s, and many people who participated in the game — or, at least, those interviewed by Rory Kennedy — found great satisfaction in it.

Dederich himself claimed that his method was nearly flawless. At its peak, Synanon was said to successfully rehabilitate between 80% to 100% of those who sought its help. This, however, was never confirmed by outside sources. In actuality, as explained in the docuseries, many people that left Synanon after the two-year period that they were required to live inside its walls actually relapsed after some time. This would eventually lead to Dederich determining that no intern would ever be able to graduate from the program, with Synanon becoming the only possible course of life for its patients.

Still, the Synanon method quickly became quite popular. Artists and politicians ranging from then California governor Jerry Brown Jr. to Jane Fonda and Charlton Heston would be seen at Dederich's Santa Monica facility, and the opposition that the institution faced for its integrated lifestyle and the assistance it provided to those that were considered undesirable by society only served to make it cooler in a time such as the 60s.

Synanon Expanded Its Activities in the 60s and 70s

And, so, over the decade, the group grew in popularity, as well as in numbers. Now, it attracted not only addicts looking for recovery, but also "lifestylers", or people without drug problems that were simply trying to build a community that did not adhere to traditional social norms. Members were encouraged to marry one another, and communal houses were built for children to be raised not by their parents, but by selected caretakers. Said children were also expected to participate in the game, an experience that turned out to be extremely traumatic to many who grew up inside Synanon's walls.

"Lifestylers" also brought a new source of income to Synanon, as many had jobs outside the now numerous compounds that spread from the East to the West Coast. With time, however, as the documentary explains, people would begin cutting ties with the outside world and devote their lives exclusively to Synanon. And, as the number of "lifestylers" grew, The Synanon Fix tells us, Dederich's interest in the addicts that he initially purported to help declined.

This period of time also saw a rise in Dederich's influence over his followers. He started a radio station that would transmit his every thought to all Synanon houses across the country and would make decisions for the whole group based on his personal life choices. For instance, when he gave up smoking, cigars quickly became a forbidden item for Synanites. In 1974, with the organization amassing over 1,300 members, more than $30 million in assets, and even a chain of gas stations, Dederich sought religious status for his brainchild.

How Did Synanon Eventually Meet Its End?

Around this time, Dederich also began abandoning his non-violence ideology. He put together a group called the Imperial Marines to enforce compliance inside the now full-fledged cult, and members began chasing down and beating up those who had left Synanon behind. Dederich also instated some new bizarre rules into the organization, and soon members found themselves encouraged, if not forced, to take new spouses and get vasectomies, as their leader decided that children were no longer desirable.

By 1978, as Time magazine explains, the group was already getting some seriously bad press, and Dederich began filing lawsuits against those who dared to criticize him. All of this culminated in an event in which Paul Morantz, a lawyer that was representing former Synanon members in court, found a rattlesnake in his mailbox. Two Imperial Marines were arrested and convicted for attempted murder, and Dederich himself received five years probation. This loss of public favor spiraled into the group eventually losing its tax-exempt status in 1982 and slowly wasting away until it closed its doors in 1991.

Well, sort of. Despite the group's American farewell and Dederich's death in 1997, there are still Synanon facilities spread around the globe, with Germany being a particularly fertile ground for the group. Besides, let's not forget Dederich's influence on troubled teen facilities, such as the one portrayed in Netflix's Hell Camp and recently criticized in a campaign championed by Paris Hilton, herself a survivor of these institutions. Indeed, though Synanon might not be what it once was, Rory Kennedy's documentary comes at a perfect time for us to reevaluate how we treat kids and addicts nowadays, helping us understand how this whole mentality started.

The Synanon Fix: Did the Cure Become a Cult? is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

