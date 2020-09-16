‘Synchronic’ Trailer Finds Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan Tripping on Time Travel

Well Go USA has released a trippy new trailer for Synchronic, the latest sci-fi movie from The Endless filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star as best friends Steve and Dennis, a couple of New Orleans paramedics who are called to a series of bizarre, gruesome accidents that they chalk up to a mysterious new party drug found at the scene. But after Dennis’ oldest daughter suddenly disappears, Steve stumbles upon a terrifying truth about the supposed psychedelic that will challenge everything he knows about reality — and the flow of time itself.

How very Tenet, indeed!

Katie Aselton and Ally Ioannides co-star in the indie film, which earned rave reviews out of last year’s Toronto International Film Festival and Fantastic Fest. Well Go will release Synchronic in theaters and drive-ins on Oct. 23.

Now, if you’ve been paying attention to Film Twitter lately, you may have seen Benson and Moorhead advocate for would-be audiences to avoid indoor theaters due to the pandemic — something I’ve been doing myself. If I didn’t go see The New Mutants, I’m not going to theaters for Synchronic, though I look forward to the film’s VOD release. I may have thought The Endless was the single worst movie I saw in 2018, but I’m still excited to see Synchronic based on what I’ve heard about it and the presence of Mackie, who has long been one of my favorite actors — even if he isn’t the biggest fan of this site.

Watch the trailer below, and let me know if it reminds you of a nightmarish cross between Tenet, The Fountain and Project Power. And while we’re discussing trailers for upcoming Mackie movies, click here for a look at Netflix’s Amy Adams thriller The Woman in the Window.