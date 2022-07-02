Syndrome K will become available to rent on all digital platforms later this Summer. This historical documentary tells the unbelievable true story of a disease that saved lives instead of taking them.

Directed by the acclaimed composer who wrote “Requiem for My Mother”, Stephen Edwards, Syndrome K sheds light on the incredible story of three brave Roman Catholic doctors – Adriano Ossicini, Giovanni Borromeo, and Vittorio Sacradoti. These three doctors saved many of their Jewish countrymen from being sent to Auschwitz during the holocaust by claiming they were infected with a highly contagious disease.

Edwards’ second documentary film, Syndrome K, is titled after this fake illness that was used to save innocent people from a terrible fate. The film is also the last documentary film to be narrated by Goodfellas’ actor Ray Liotta. Liotta's voice is deep and gravelly throughout the trailer, perfectly capturing the somber tale, as he recounts one of the darkest moments in history.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: Ray Liotta's Greatest Roles, From 'Goodfellas' to 'The Place Beyond the Pines'

After the fascist Italian leader, Benito Mussolini was removed from power, the Nazis invaded Rome on 16 October 1943 and over one thousand Jews were forcefully taken from their homes to Auschwitz. As a result, many residents of the Jewish community sought refuge at the Fatebenefratelli Hospital. Three doctors who worked at this Catholic hospital went against Vatican orders and helped as many Jews as possible by claiming they were infected with a dangerously contagious fake disease to mislead the Nazis. Scared that they too would fall victims to the horrible sickness, the Nazis opted to not get near them. The courageous doctors pretended to quarantine the Jews in order to keep them safe. Eventually, the German soldiers started to grow suspicious, and the doctors were pressured into doing all they could to keep the elaborate ruse from being seen through. They managed to do so until the Allied forces under General Mark Clark arrived at last to liberate Rome from occupation.

From Insanely Practical Productions, Syndrome K is directed and produced by Edwards, who also composed the original score. The documentary was written by Gregory Ballard, with Lannette Turicchi, Patrick Olson, and James Duda serving as executive producers, and Christopher Lovasz, Peter J. D’Arruda, and Maisy-Kay Kendrick as associate producers. The physical re-creations were directed and produced by Greg Hunter, who also served as editor. Both the reenactments and the old archive footage can be seen in the new trailer.

Starting on August 16th, 2022, Syndrome K will become available to rent on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube Movies, and satellite On Demand.

Check out the trailer below: